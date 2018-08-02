Here are five delicious wines from South Africa’s Stellenbosch region. They demonstrate the quality and value of South African wines reaching our markets.
Remhoogte Vantage Pinotage 2016
2.5 stars
Simonsberg, Stellenbosch, South Africa, $22
Pinotage is South Africa’s signature red grape, a cross of pinot noir and cinsault created nearly a century ago. The wines are often dull at best. Remhootge’s Vantage Pinotage, however, is one of the best I’ve ever tasted. It is savory and deep, almost syrah-like with some characteristics of the northern Rhone. Absolutely delicious, and it improves over a night or two, so give it time to open up and strut its stuff. ABV: 14 percent.
GREAT VALUE
Kaapzicht Kaleidoscope 2017
2.5 stars
Stellenbosch, South Africa, $16
This is a terrific red blend based on cabernet sauvignon and pinotage, with a few other varieties for spice. It is racy and vibrant with dark fruit flavors and refreshing acidity. Enjoy this with burgers or steak from the grill, or just a good movie. ABV: 14 percent.
GREAT VALUE
Kaapzicht Chenin Blanc 2017
2.5 stars
Stellenbosch, South Africa, $15
Chenin blanc excels in South Africa as much as, if not more than, its homeland of the Loire Valley in France. Kaapzicht’s chenin is fresh, round and dry, with orchard fruit flavors and a zesty mineral finish. ABV: 13 percent.
GREAT VALUE
De Wetshof Estate Limestone Hill Chardonnay 2017
2.5 stars
Robertson, South Africa, $15
This delicious unwooded chardonnay is racy, clean and pure, tasting as though it was bottled straight from a spring. ABV: 13.5 percent.
Remhoogte Soaring Eagle 2015
2 stars
Stellenbosch, South Africa, $14
Here’s a tasty red blend of merlot, shiraz (syrah) and cabernet sauvignon, in a very New World style: lots of upfront fruit and zesty acidity. ABV: 14 percent.