Think wine tasting fees are excessive? Try going to a Warriors game.

Many have complained lately, in various local and national publications, about how expensive Napa Valley tastings rooms have become. Exact numbers are a moving target but $75 is considered the average figure for wine tastings, per person at Napa Valley wineries today. And many tasting fees have crossed the $100 mark.

Free tastings are about as common as seeing a dodo crossing Highway 29. “Premier” tastings and exemplary experiences offering lavish food and wine pairings, vineyard excursions, private concerts, lunch with the winemaker costing $150 and more are gaining popularity. Some wineries charge more than $225 per person and a few are now above the $500 per person threshold. Yes, this is expensive, no question about it.

Some history

Post-Prohibition, (Dec. 5, 1933), commercial wine production and sales became fully legal again, and more people flowed into the industry. Napa Valley’s ranches, prune, pear and nut trees, slowly gave way to vineyards and wine-making took hold. Proximity to San Francisco and the Bay Area was (and remains) a huge plus as retail and distribution channels were close by. Visitors would occasionally make a trip to these working wineries, maybe taste some wine and buy a bottle or two. It was not a large part of the wine-making business but was a way to spread the word and keep customers happy.

Things truly changed in 1966 when Robert Mondavi opened his modern. attractive winery, determined to bring the “wine country lifestyle” to the masses. Offering organized tastings and tours, later food and music, this winery (and a few others) began attracting more visitors. It was wildly successful.

There are a lot of reasons behind the high costs: According to the California Wine Institute, today Napa County has 45,460 acres of grape vines, and Napa County (as well as the TTB) has imposed strict regulations on wineries to limit production, events and how many visitors are permitted per day. Protecting Napa’s rural landscape is paramount; neighbors do not want too many vehicles on already busy county roads.

Add to this the enormous costs to start and run a winery, even without hailstorms, floods, frosts, fires, pandemics or other calamities.

Then, wineries have to sell their products in a highly competitive marketplace. Winery owners may know and love wine and its history, but these businesses must hew to the bottom line, like all other businesses. They augment their off-premise sales by bringing in visitors to enjoy the sunshine, the landscape, the vibe, the architecture and of course, the wines. Not only does it taste good for visitors, the whole scene is entertaining. In fact, it is entertainment.

Tor Kenward, owner of Tor Wines in St. Helena, said, “I remember very clearly the day a winery first charged for a tasting. It was meet with much condemnation. Times change and we all need to pay attention to the road ahead of us, observe the signs, and help each other get safely home.”

Today Tor Wines charges from $150 to $375 per person for a tour and tasting, depending on the experience. When owner Tor Kenward introduced a Black Magic tasting for $900, he said it "sold out immediately.”

“Our tasting room is booked for the next two weeks" Kenward said. "I wish we could take in more customers.”

Kenward added, “Market forces will dictate success and survival. We all need to work together for solutions – and if that is being branded as elitists and out of touch, finding ways to get back into touch with our customers should be a collective activity, and I think it is.”

John Conover is managing partner for CADE and the PlumpJack Collection of Wineries, said, “Our current release tasting experiences range from $60-80. The prices of our wines correlate directly to the cost of the land we craft them from. If you had to buy a bottle of each of the wines from the $60 tasting, you'd have to spend $550. So, our value proposition is for $60 to $80, you get to try $550 of our wine. We're pouring highly allocated wines, such as our $220 bottle of 2019 CADE Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon, Howell Mountain.”

Vida DeLong, vice president for direct to consumer sales for Far Niente Winery, said, “Guests come to Napa Valley to experience everything the valley has to offer from its world-renowned wines, food and hospitality to its natural splendor. We want our tasting experiences to provide entertainment, similar to attending a concert or festival, but also a level of engagement that they can’t find elsewhere.”

In fact, let’s look at other entertainment — concerts, theater and sporting events.

The Eagles, Hotel California tour tickets just went on sale, with a show in San Jose next Feb. 21. Decent seats seem to run in the $300-$350 range. The Grateful Dead are playing their “last” shows at AT&T Park in San Francisco next July. “Good” tickets are in the $390-$450 range. Interested in seeing the holiday classic, "The Nutcracker" at the San Francisco Ballet? This year be prepared to spend $180 or much more for good tickets. That’s a lot of nuts. Or checking out a Broadway show in New York? Be prepared to cough up a minimum of $250 per ticket for seats to a popular show.

Perhaps you want to see a great and venerable comedian, like Jerry Seinfeld? Next spring he’ll be coming to Caesar’s Palace in Las Vegas. Average tickets are about $300 per person, which is not - nothing.

Decent Golden State Warriors tickets run about $380 and up. Parking at a lot a few blocks from the Chase Center arena in San Francisco begins at $110 per car. To see a 49er game at Levi’s Stadium you’ll need to shell out a minimum of $95 per ticket but most seats are in the $350 range. And parking in a lot near the stadium starts at $111.

Visiting Disneyland? Prices start at $114 per park, per person, per day. Multiply that by a few kids and two adults, plus food, drinks, souvenirs and lodging and that is no Mickey Mouse vacation.

Now back to Napa

Jarvis Winery is a small family-owned facility located in a stunning, underground cave, atop of Mount George in Eastern Napa. William (Will) R. Jarvis, is President of the company. He said, “Napa is the most highly sought-after winemaking region in the United States, but it only accounts for 4% of the wine made in California, so to a certain extent it comes down to basic economics of supply and demand. Napa can only accommodate a finite number of visitors per year and can only produce a finite amount of wine per year, which is limited by the planted acreage.”

Jarvis, said “So as long as consumers continue to be interested in the high-quality wines being produced in Napa, in addition to the rich culture and history of the valley, there will continue to be demand driven pressure on tastings and wine prices.”

It's not just winery fees. Do you want to enjoy a lovely spa day of massages and facials in Napa? Well, be prepared to spend upward of $350 for all that pampering. At least the robes are free to use, but not keep.

The Napa Valley Wine Train is an interesting way to experience Napa Valley. Leave the car and hit the rails. There are different packages however, The Legacy Experience has an average starting price of $550. “Our Legacy Experience is a signature Napa Valley adventure," said Brittni McCorkle, Wine Train’s marketing coordinator. "This six-hour journey offers our guests a taste of some true wine country legends paired with beautiful views, four delicious courses and the rich history of the valley.”

Of course, fine-dining is alive and well in Napa, with restaurants located up and down the valley. But here too, prices have risen dramatically and don’t be shocked by your $250 lunch bill.

And, if you haven’t noticed, an inexpensive hotel room in Napa is hard to find. “Napa Valley has just over 5,500 rooms throughout the valley (from American Canyon to Calistoga) in myriad categories from trusted hotel names to exclusive resorts. The average daily rate is $471 (Year to Date: January to September 2022), up 11% over the same period last year,” said Linsey Gallagher, president and CEO of Visit Napa Valley. “Demand (also known as 'rooms sold’) up 18% and occupancy up 11% year to date (January to September 2022) over the same period a year ago signaling that visitors see the Napa Valley experience as highly desirable.”

“Napa is not inexpensive and that is due to the demand to visit this amazing valley and as wines are limited," said Elan Fayard, proprietor of Azur Wines, located in the Coombsville region of Napa. “There is only so much of Napa that is available and accessible and this will increase prices. Costs everywhere are rising and Napa is not immune to this. It is our goal to provide a luxurious yet approachable experience to guests looking to enjoy one of the best wine countries in the world.”

Plumpjack’s John Conover said, “I think Napa Valley does an outstanding job of being great ambassadors to wine in general. There's this curiosity, human curiosity, international curiosity about where the grapes are grown, where the wines are made, and people want to come here and experience it.”

For better or worse, Napa Valley, and most everything in it, have become luxury items, to be enjoyed and cherished like a Patek Philippe watch, a Lamborghini, a Hermes Birkin bag or…a premier bottle of Napa Valley Cabernet. There is absolutely nothing wrong with a Timex, a Ford or a fine bottle of Paso Robles Cabernet, but some people in our world will, if they can afford it, purchase exclusive luxury items. And now, a private tasting at a premier winery falls in to this category.

So, are non-wealthy people simply priced out of Napa Valley wine experiences? Possibly. But that’s where many other California wine region fit in nicely. It’s worth a visit to Sonoma, Paso Robles, San Luis Obispo, Suisun Valley, Mendocino, Yolo, Lodi, Amador and El Dorado County wineries who’ll be happy to see you, let you sample good wines and show you a good time, at a much more palatable rate.

In the coming winter months when out of state tourism mostly goes away, there might be specials and other deals where Napa Valley wineries will be trying to lure back local customers who have otherwise been priced out. We shall see.