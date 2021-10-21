Three Oregon AVAs in a day

Within a 15-mile stretch of Oregon’s NE North Valley Road in Yamhill, which becomes NE Bell Road traveling east to Newberg, one can spend a day visiting three boutiques, family-owned wineries each in a different sub-AVA of the Willamette Valley: Lenné Estate in the Yamhill-Carlton District AVA, Utopia Vineyard in the Ribbon Ridge AVA, and Bells Up Winery in the Chehalem Mountains AVA. All three winemaker-owners bought their land within the last 20 or so years without vineyards. They planted and built their estate wineries from the ground up.

Bells Up Winery

Visiting Bells Up Winery was like coming home. If you are a former musician in a band or orchestra, you will understand the meaning of the name. The joyous and warm welcome by winemaker and former French horn player, Dave Specter, and his wife, Sara, who manages the business and marketing side of the Bells Up, is heartfelt and genuine.

During a difficult time in their lives over a decade ago, when Dave had a mental and physical breakdown from his career as a tax attorney, and Sara watched her mentor battle pancreatic cancer at age 40, she turned to Dave and said, “If you’re this successful in a career that makes you sick, stressed, and miserable, how much more successful would you be doing something you love?”