Tickets are now available for the third annual Napa Valley RoséFest at Sterling Vineyards from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 8.
The event is limited to 1,000 guests.
It showcases more than 30 wineries pouring rosé wines, and includes small bites from Bay Area restaurants, food trucks and music from San Francisco dance band Neon Velvet.
The event benefits the Susan G. Komen Foundation, which receives $10 from each ticket sold, as well as 20 percent of Sterling wine sales during the event.
Previous festivals have generated $19,000 for the foundation.
Ticket options are available at www.naparosefest.com, including general admission, $75; premium wine and food package, $95; and VIP access and wine package, $225.
Confirmed participating wineries (with more to come) include: Sterling Vineyards, Beaulieu Vineyard, Castello di Amarosa, Chateau St. Jean, Clos Pegase, Cornerstone, Define Wines, Etude, Girard Winery, Calmere, Lois Rae Wines, Madrigal Winery, Maison de Grand Esprit; Malene, Michel Gonet, Fleur De L’ Amaurigue, Chateau Minuty, Isabel by Michael Mondavi Estate, Peju, Pestoni Family, Provenance, Rutherford Hill, Silver Trident, Stags’ Leap Winery, Stringer Vineyards, V. Sattui and Swanson Vineyards.