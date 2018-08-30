The pumpkin-colored grande dame that is Trefethen’s historic winery, nestled in its Oak Knoll District vineyards, is back in all its glory — and with reinforced steely strength.
“It’s been restored to its original state, as much as possible,” said Hailey Trefethen, third-generation vintner at Trefethen Family Vineyards.
Trefethen, who was the project manager for the lengthy three-year restoration project, invited me on a walk through of the “new” winery. The historic 19th century building suffered devastating damage when a 6.0-magnitude earthquake shook Napa Valley in the early morning hours of Aug. 24, 2014. In the aftermath, the family was faced with a dilemma.
“The building is falling over. How much will it cost?” Trefethen recalled the family’s dialogue. “Emotionally we wanted to restore it because we do love this building. There’s nothing else like it; you can’t build today — old Douglas fir and redwood siding,“ she said.
So the family made it work: “It took us about three years and a multi-million dollar project.”
There’s much to celebrate at Trefethen in addition to the completion of the restoration. This year marks the 50th anniversary of the winery.
In 1968, Gene and Katie Trefethen purchased the winery when there were fewer than 25 wineries in Napa Valley. Their son John and his young bride Janet took over the operation in the mid-1970s. Now their children, Hailey and Lorenzo, are carrying on the tradition at the family-run estate winery.
The only surviving wooden winery in Napa Valley with a three-level gravity floor structure was considered technologically advanced for its era when it was built in 1886 by noted architect and sea captain Hamden McIntyre. (The winery was originally known as Eshcol.) This marks the second time the building has undergone restoration since 1968 when the Trefethen family acquired the property.
“We had a spectacular team of people who understood the historical nature of this building and what it meant to us and they wanted to keep it as original as possible,” Trefethen said.
She added that since the building was awarded a listing in the National Registry of Historic Places in 1987, the team had to follow the Secretary of State’s standards. “One of the qualifications is how much of the original material you can keep,” she added.
As we stepped inside the welcoming entrance surrounded by barrels, the look and the feel of the building still resonates with authentic 19th-century ambiance, with the original floor plan and redwood siding maintained throughout.
But now, it’s with new wood reinforcing the existing walls, full seismic retrofit and steel moment frame that add further strength.
“There are about 22 tons of steel in here,” said Trefethen, who worked with the contractor to make the process look effortless. “I got to say I love my contractor.”
“The job that we had in front of us was to do a lot of work and have no one realize we did anything,” she said. “That’s the best part of it: that there’s all this addition but you don’t know it. That was our goal.”
For starters, the redwood siding was removed and cleaned to make room for the repair of the internal structure, with engineered wood introduced to shore up the original Douglas fir balloon-framing.
“We took out every single piece of siding on the outside of the building, numbered, repaired and put it back,” Trefethen explained. “We ended up ‘sistering’ every single one of these with a new post. It’s all engineered wood and compacted together.”
Trefethen added: “You’re probably getting a lot more engineering than you want, but that’s how close I was to the project.”
Modern foam insulation was then blown into the walls, which were covered with new plywood shear walls to add lateral strength. To this a waterproof layer was added before replacing the siding. “This is the first time this building has had insulation,” Trefethen said.
As the siding came back on, 22 tons of moment frames, in the form of 14-inch steel I-beams, were installed internally to capture energy transfer from any future quakes.
“The metal beams are sunk in 11 feet of concrete to make sure the building wouldn’t fall any further,” Trefethen said. (The team chose moment frames to avoid breaking up the wide-open, historic layout.)
Finally, a new concrete floor was poured, the building was re-roofed, and infrastructure (plumbing, electrical) was updated. “We have a brand-new floor as every wall, every pipe, everything was gutted,” Trefethen said.
In the elevator (a new addition), its walls are highlighted with a mural, and we arrived on the second floor. “This has always been the favorite part of this building,” said Trefethen, looking up at the 25-foot lofted high ceilings. “There’s something about it.”
Previously a production area, the second floor now holds additional barrel storage and a new tasting area with two communal bars and clusters of small bistro-style tables and chairs scattered in the expansive room. The dramatic centerpiece is a live-edge wooden table repurposed from the iconic fallen tree that once shaded the winery’s entrance. It was designed by Hailey’s brother and Trefethen partner, Lorenzo.
There is also a timeline map and photos of the construction in progress, including before-and-after photos of the tilted building and the new upright one.
Trefethen pointed to a post that’s slightly tilted. “We left what we call our ‘remembrance post’ and didn’t fix it because this part of the building is history now.”
The Trefethen team has designed a two-hour vineyard and historic winery tour that concludes with a tasting on the second floor of the winery. “We have taken throwback Thursday to a whole another level in the historic winery,” Trefethen said. “We open up a large format of an old vintage.”
Trefethen led the way from the winery through a garden path fragrant with flowers and herbs to a reserve tasting of library wines presented in the Craftsman-style villa (the family’s former residence) surrounded by flowers, orchards and a produce garden.
Gary Johnson, the trade relations manager in charge of conducting reserve tasting, began with the Signature 2017 Riesling, a crisp, bone-dry and palate-tingling wine. A 2015 Reserve Harmony Chardonnay from Katie’s Vineyard is creamy yet balanced with a clean acidity and rings with pineapple notes.
The red lineup took us through the Signature selection of the silky, plum-layered 2015 merlot layered with a touch of Cabernet Sauvignon and Malbec, and the age-worthy 2015 Cabernet Sauvignon with a deep ruby color ringing with cassis and black cherry notes.
Among the Reserve reds we drank the 2016 Dragon’s Tooth (so named after the red dragon in the Welsh flag to honor Katie’s heritage). Lush with wild berries and spice, the Malbec-driven wine is blended Petit Verdot, Cabernet Sauvignon and Merlot. With flavors of chocolate and black cherries, the seamless Reserve 2014 Cabernet Sauvignon offers satisfying long finish.
As for the finished restoration project, Trefethen is satisfied. “More than anything I just love the feel of it,” she said. The young vintner who grew up on the property knew the ins and outs of the winery and now after successfully accomplishing the comprehensive restoration, she knows the architectural details of the historic building with equal intimacy.
She highlighted a small detail: “The outside looks exactly the same but it’s 1/2 inch bigger now because of the sheer walls all around.”