Should you be feeling anxiety about cooking a holiday meal for friends or family in the upcoming days, imagine this: You are cooking Christmas dinner for Julia Child. And you are cooking this dinner for the most famous chef in America on “Good Morning America” on national television.
That Janet Trefethen carried this off with aplomb is due in part to the excellent training she received via the lessons of the cooking school that took place beginning in the early 1970s at the Trefethen Family Winery.
It was one of the stories she recalled as the winery launches a new series of food and wine experiences that have their roots in the early days of Trefethen.
Eugene Trefethen, an executive with Kaiser Industries, retired in 1968 after working projects like the Bay Bridge and the Hoover and Shasta dams. When he and his wife Catherine decided to move to the quiet agricultural backwater, known as Napa Valley, Scotch was beverage of choice when they entertained. They purchased six small farms in what would become the Oak Knoll AVA, along with the ramshackle 19th-century Eshcol Winery, creating a 600-acre wine estate. At the time, there were fewer than 20 wineries operating in the Napa Valley.
The Trefethens intended to grow and sell grapes, but their son, John, a student at the Stanford Graduate School of Business had grander ideas. He made his first batch of wine in the basement of his parents’ new Napa home, using trash cans as fermentation tanks. The results have been described as “unpromising.” They were, however, more successful than his first foray into fermentation science that apparently involved blowing up a batch of apple cider in a friend’s dorm room.
Janet Trefethen, who grew up on a rice farm in the Delta, was working at the St. Helena Winegrowers when she met John. They married and by 1973, Trefethen had produced its first commercial wine. Three years later, Trefethen’s 1976 Chardonnay earned “Best Chardonnay in the World” honors at the 1979 Gault Millau World Wine Olympics in Paris.
As the winery found a place on global map, however, Trefethen said, there was one drawback. “Napa was a culinary desert. If a journalist or an account was coming to taste the wines, there was nowhere to take them.”
“A wine can be delicious on its own,” she said. “So can food. But neither alone can reach the heights that they do together.”
To showcase their wines, with food, she and other women from new wineries hit on a solution: they would to learn to cook. The Napa Valley Cooking Class was born. “Martha May, Molly Chappellet, Jamie Davies, Barbara Eisley — we held the first class at the Chutney Kitchen with Sally Schmidt, who went on to open The French Laundry. She taught us so much.”
Another inspiration for the cooking school the late Belle Rhodes, who, with her husband Barney, were the owners of Bella Vista Vineyards, and pioneer culinarians in the valley. “She and Barney did so much for food in Napa, I tip my hat to them,” Trefethen said. The Rhodes extensive cookbook collection is housed today in the Upper Valley campus of Napa Valley College.
At some of the classes, the aspiring chefs shared their own culinary discoveries. “I remember Jamie Davies demonstrating the difference between whipping egg whites in a copper bowl with a whisk as compared to using the little hand mixer,” Trefethen said. “I was amazed at how light and fluffy they were.”
Janet Trefethen, and her mother-in-law, Katie, began hosting the classes at Trefethen in the villa that was Katie and Eugene’s home. For the next 20 years, they brought in chefs from around the country to share recipes and cooking techniques. Wolfgang Puck, Jeremiah Tower, Cindy Pawlcyn all visited the cooking school. So did a young guy who had a special knack for French techniques and who would some years later buy the Schmidts’ French Laundry in Yountville. “No one knew who Thomas Keller was,” Trefethen said. “It was back before chefs were celebrities. They were just down to earth.”
Trefethen found herself cooking for established legends, like James Beard. “I remember my sauce turned,” she said. “He was so kind and calm. He just said, ‘Add some stock.’ It worked.”
Julia Child was another memorable visitor, as was that Christmas dinner, which went off without a hiccup.
Almost 50 years later, Trefethen said, “Things have changed so dramatically for food and for wine. I remember going to a tasting on the road. It was all set up — with red wine in an ice bucket. It has been so fabulous to see America embrace food and wine.”
As she went back to old files of who cooked what when, the idea of recreating the cooking experiences at Trefethen began to take shape. Today, Trefethen Family Vineyards remains family-owned and produces 100% estate-grown wines. John and Janet’s children, Hailey and Lorenzo, stepped into leadership roles at Trefethen, and the winery has begun hosting a new Estate and Legacy Tastings that showcase the family’s culinary heritage as well as the wines.
Winery chef Chris Kennedy is creating “an educational and fun way to experience all of Trefethen’s bounty—from the garden to the glass.”
The Trefethen gardens are a story in themselves. Begun by Katie Trefethen, they comprise acres of everything from heritage kiwi trees to edible flowers and include herbs, corn, 12 varieties of peppers and rows and rows of tomatoes. “It is really exciting,” said Jon Ruel, a longtime member of the Trefethen tean who now serves as CEO. “We not only grow enough for the culinary programs here, but employees are able to take home a lot of produce.”
“Our goal is to make real wine for real people,” Ruel said. “We don’t make wine for the pedestal but for the table.”
“It all begins with the wine, but food has been an important part of this winery from the beginning,” said Kennedy, who preserves produce from the gardens to use throughout the year. Thus winter might find him creating one of his favorite dishes, beef braised in summer tomatoes.
Both new tasting experiences begin with a taste of Trefethen’s 2018 Dry Riesling and a walk through the winery. Severely damaged in the 2014 Napa earthquake, the 19th century winery has been restored with a new elevator that allowed them to create an expansive tasting room on the second floor of the historic winery.
Taste the Estate, a 90-minute experience, is offered daily at 3 p.m. for $100 per person. It features four wines, each matched with Kennedy’s pairings. Customized versions of this tasting are also available, starting at $125 per person, by appointment.
Lorenzo Trefethen hosts the Legacy Tasting of the small-production Trefethen wines, paired with Kennedy’s dishes. It includes a tour of the Main Ranch vineyard and a stop at Katie’s Acre, named for his grandmother, and the source of Harmony Chardonnay. Tasting continues with the inaugural vintage of The Cowgirl and The Pilot Merlot. Lorenzo and Hailey created this new label, a tribute to their pilot dad and horsewoman mother. “It was a complete surprise to us,” Janet said.
The tasting concludes with HāLo, the winery’s flagship Cabernet Sauvignon, The cost for the Legacy Tasting is $175 for four people.
“It’s been a lot of fun developing menus,” said Kennedy, who has also been looking back over the recipes from the 1970s. “We’re updating them, but the history is still there, and it’s exciting.”
The most recent menu included:
— 2018 Harmony Chardonnay with Charred Estate Carrots with Fresh Goat Cheese and Crispy Tarragon
— 2017 Cabernet Franc Golden Potato Croquette with Preserved Jimmy Nardello Red Pepper
— 2016 The Cowgirl and the Pilot with Cowgirl and Pilot Braised Mushroom Tartlet with Parmesan, and Garden Herbs
— 2015 Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon and Beef Tenderloin Carpaccio with Black Pepper Cream, Wild Arugula and Air Bread
Both new tastings take place in the dining room at the villa, where the Trefethen family gathered for holiday meals when it was Gene and Katie Trefethen’s home.
“This villa has a lot of memories,” Trefethen said, “We’ve come full circle.”
Trefethen Family Winery is at 1160 Oak Knoll Ave., Napa. Tastings are available daily. For more information and reservations, contact the winery at 255-7700 or visit trefethen.com.