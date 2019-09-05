Trefethen winery will launch new culinary experiences this October. The Taste the Estate and Legacy Tastings highlight their estate grown wines, bountiful fruit and vegetable gardens, and culinary expertise.
Janet Trefethen, and her mother-in-law, Katie, began hosting the Napa Valley Cooking Class at Trefethen in the 1970s where it continued for more than 20 years. It brought renowned chefs from around the country, including Wolfgang Puck and Charlie Trotter, to Napa to share recipes and cooking lessons with vintners in what was then, according to Janet, “a culinary desert.”
Today, Trefethen’s expansive gardens boast everything from fava beans, blackberries and edible flowers, to tomatoes, corn and 12 varieties of peppers.
Taste the Estate is a 90-minute experience is offered daily at 3 p.m. for $100 per person and features four wines, each matched with Chef Kennedy’s pairings. A sample menu features Seared Pacific Scallop with Cantaloupe Emulsion and Sunflower Granola, Yakitori Grilled Hen of the Woods Mushroom with Cabernet Tare and Cured Egg Yolk and Air Bread “Tartine” with A5 Wagyu Beef and Aged California Cheddar. Fully customized versions of this tasting are also available, starting at $125 per person, by appointment.
Lorenzo Trefethen will host Legacy Tastings, which showcase Trefethen’s smallest production Legacy Collection wines with seasonal pairings from Chef Kennedy. It includes a tour of the Main Ranch vineyard. Legacy Tastings are offered for a minimum of four people for $175 per person by prior appointment only.
Reservations can be made by calling the winery at 707-255-7700.