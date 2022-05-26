Truchard launches Serial Wines in Paso Robles

John Anthony Truchard grew up among the vines in his family’s Carneros vineyards, founded by his parents Tony and Jo Ann Truchard. As the CEO of the John Anthony Family of Wines, Truchard has since founded such successful brands as John Anthony Vineyards and JaM Cellars.

Now comes the launch of Serial Wines in Paso Robles.

So why Paso Robles?

“We saw a property in San Miguel in 2018, and that put us in the Paso Robles wine business,” said Truchard in a phone conversation.

Truchard had already dipped his toe in Paso (as locals call it) and was impressed by the region’s wines. “We started Serial Wines in 2015 as a small business and decided to put energy and time into Paso Cabernets,” he explained.

“It was also a combination of emotion and affinity for the area, the people and topography,” Truchard said, adding that he and his wife Michelle always enjoyed Paso wines starting with those of Larry Turley, founder of his eponymous winery in Paso.

The Serial name was coined by a team member, Lisa Butler. Impressed by the name, Truchard decided, “Let’s brand it.”

“Our first effort with Serial was really a series of labels,” he said. The 1,000-case production of 2015 Serial red blend, made by Paso winemaker Jeff Kandarian, was sourced from several Paso sub-appellations and released in 2017.

But Serial was one red blend with six different labels. “People got confused; different labels, same wine. We didn’t have a good answer for it,” he admitted.

Serial was a passion project, and Truchard and his team needed to learn about Paso. A lot of regions have diversity, noted Truchard, citing Napa’s orientation, which is simply from north to south.

“But I would argue that given the size and difference in climates, Paso is amazingly diverse.” He decided "let’s take this concept of Serial and make a series of wines from Paso. People will understand that.”

And so Serial was launched with a committed concept of tapping into Paso’s 11 sub-AVAs as well as crafting vineyard-designate offerings. This concept resulted in wine labels bearing Roman numbers, each one designated to a particular varietal wine, blend, appellation or vineyard-designate.

For example, in the current 2019 releases, number V is the Estrella District Malbec; number VI, the Willow Creek District Syrah; and number IX, a vineyard-designate Halter Ranch Syrah from Adelaida District.

Annual case-production of the Roman-numbered series is a mere 2,500 cases, some offerings as little as 150 to 200 cases. These are available through a newly opened tasting lounge or the wine club membership. The larger 25,000 case-production of Serial’s Paso Robles AVA Cabernet Sauvignon and the Red Blend is distributed through wine retailers.

Commenting on the numbered series, Truchard explained that some numbered Serial wines could face retirement. “If it turns out, we no longer source grapes from a particular vineyard or appellation, that number gets retired like a retired [sports] jersey,” yet it can be re-instated.

“If in four or five years we re-establish our relationship with a vineyard then we would re-establish that number.”

Truchard is on a mission to form long-term grower relationships. “We are not looking for one-off projects. We’re looking to have these [varieties] in our portfolio for an indefinite time period; we want to be partners with our growers.”

While Truchard is sourcing fruit from some top-notch vineyards, he has also acquired a 108 acre-vineyard property in Paso’s Estrella District and is re-planting some 28 acres. A fair amount of fruit from the estate vineyard goes into Serial’s Paso Robles AVA portfolio including the popular Cabernet Sauvignon and the Red Blend.

Paso’s diversity of 11 sub-AVAs and dozens of grape varieties from prized vineyards offer limitless possibilities to Serial Wines. “One day we could have 30 different offerings,” Truchard said. “It will be like a tour of Paso.”

Such a tour of Paso’s diversity is presented in the Kandarian-crafted wines at Serial’s swanky 2,400 square-foot tasting lounge in the historic Odd Fellow building in downtown Paso.

Designed by craftsman Richard von Saal, the lounge’s high ceiling, glistening with a vintage copper sheen, makes a dramatic interior — a collage of reclaimed materials, contemporary art and arresting light fixtures. Alcoves are partitioned for private tastings and an adjoining room can be reserved for zoom meetings or wine education sessions.

The eight-wine tasting selection menu from the Roman-numbered series is an excellent reflection of Paso’s diversity in the current vintages representing five of Paso’s 11 sub-AVAs.

We began with the 2020 Rosé, a watermelon-scented blend of Tempranillo and Syrah. From the Adelaida District, there are four offerings: a vibrant 2020 Grenache Blanc; and 2019s of an elegant Cabernet Sauvignon; the cranberry-flecked Tempranillo; and a deep rich Halter Ranch vineyard-designate Syrah.

The 2019 Willow Creek District Syrah in contrast showed an herbaceous profile. The 2019 Estrella District Malbec resonated with blue fruits. And the 2018 Highlands District Red Blend was a lush blend of Syrah, Petite Sirah and Mourvedre.

John Anthony wines

The John Anthony Family of Wines (JAFW) comprises John Anthony Vineyards, a portfolio of wines produced from Napa’s Oak Knoll District, Carneros and Coombsville regions, and the JaM brand, launched in answer to the recession of 2008 — affordable wines with larger production and distribution. The total annual production of JAFW is approaching 1 million cases.

“Of which, 90 percent is the popular Butter Chardonnay,” Truchard said. “It’s the success of Butter and JaM that allows us to do new projects that would otherwise be extremely speculative.” These wines are sold through the tasting room adjacent to Napa’s Andaz Hotel.

Truchard has also developed Weather, an affordable Burgundian portfolio from Sonoma Coast. “In the future, down the road, we might have single-vineyard Burgundian wines from Oregon to Santa Barbara,” he said.