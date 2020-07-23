Trying out wine tasting at Charles Krug

To prepare for Krug’s reopening on June 9, Morris delivered three days of staff training. The winery also created a welcome video (https://vimeo.com/430748938), which shows guests what to expect, highlighting the winery’s policies such as nightly deep cleaning, reserved tables, its “spacious, socially distanced, outdoor tasting area,” and its “friendly and knowledgeable staff.”

When I arrived, a masked staff member greeted me outside of the main winery building where indoor tastings usually take place. He checked me in and let Morris know I had arrived. Morris took my temperature, which was 97.6. I signed the winery’s guest liability waiver. Morris led me to my table in the pizza garden and picnic grounds, whose creation was an employee’s winning idea selected during the winery’s recent “Juice Tank” (like Shark Tank) competition.

I asked Morris if the space had an official name and he said, “We haven’t named it yet. We were just about to have a naming contest when the world blew up.”