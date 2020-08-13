Two new wineries open in Sonoma

These days, a simple trip to Sonoma County can feel like a big adventure. After having their grand openings delayed due to COVID-19, a pair of exciting new wineries have officially opened their doors, offering Bay Area residents a welcomed —and safe—reprieve from the sobering realities of the pandemic.
Aperture Cellars
If Jesse Katz, 36, was a hashtag on Twitter, he’d be trending. Among his long list of accomplishments, he was the youngest hired head winemaker in the U.S. when he was brought on at Lancaster Estate in Alexander Valley; he was the first winemaker to ever make the Forbes 30 Under 30 list; he made wine for Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel’s wedding and he broke the record for the most expensive bottle of wine sold at an auction: $350,000. In July, Katz opened his much-anticipated winery, Aperture Cellars in the Russian River Valley.
Park your car facing the vineyard and one of the first things you’ll notice at vines so tall and thick, they look like small trees. These two blocks are what’s left of vines planted on this property back in 1912 to Zinfandel and some other field blend varieties.
“I love the contrast of this historic vineyard making wine for 120 years to this modern architecture,” said Jesse, signaling to the new hospitality center, which definitely doesn’t look like anything else in wine country.
If you can’t already tell by the name, the theme for Aperture is photography, an homage to Katz’s father Andy Katz, a world-renowned photographer, who has his images on more than six million album covers and within countless coffee table books. The space doubles as a gallery for many of his father’s snapshots hang on the walls, including the widely-acclaimed black and white photograph of a Cuban woman smoking a cigar, captured on a father and son trip to Cuba. The image graces Katz’s label for Devil Proof, a wine decreed by critic Robert Parker as the best Malbec he’s ever tasted.
But Katz also hired Signum Architecture—well-known in Napa Valley for designing aesthetically-stunning wineries like CADE, Covert, HALL—to bring the concept to life architecturally. It’s better witnessed than described, but the building itself, made up of sharp angles and lines, embodies the hexagonal shape of the camera shutter. Inside, guests are immediately drawn to the estate’s centerpiece, a bright skylight that recreates the aperture of the lens from above. There are views from every room, and a terrace extends out right to the edge of the vineyards like an infinity pool.
“Hospitality is at the highest part of the property. I wanted the experience when guests are out here to feel like they’re sitting amongst, or even above, the vines,” said Katz. The design was, thankfully, already well-suited for the COVID-19 era, for not only is there plenty of outdoor seating, but floor-to-ceiling windows in each room of the building open up, allowing free-flowing air to circulate through.
Across the property, Katz’s state-of-the-art “dream winery” also incorporates the shutter in its design, but in this case, the four pieces are stacked together, not laid out in a circle.
Katz’s focus with Aperture, which has been in production for 11 years, is small-batch, cool-climate Bordeaux-style wines from Sonoma County, an effort to debunk the generally-accepted idea that these grapes, especially Cabernet, thrive best in warm climates. The Soil Series Experience consists of a flight of wines that shine a light on unique soil profiles. Katz said on his Russian River property alone, there are nine soil types. The Site Series Experience explores single-vineyard wines from unique cool-climate vineyards in Alexander Valley. Tastings can also be booked in one of Aperture’s two private lounges for a more in-depth experience.
Aperture Cellars, 12291 Old Redwood Highway Healdsburg, aperture-cellars.com
Bricoleur Vineyards
Windsor is slowly evolving into a lively wine country destination that can rival its more established neighbor, Healdsburg. Russian River Brewing’s massive second location, which opened in Windsor in 2018, helped to put the town on the map. And now, Bricoleur Vineyards is quickly becoming another big draw.
Founders Mark and Elizabeth Hanson lived on the Peninsula, but the family would visit Sonoma County with their two children often, staying at Elizabeth Hanson’s family home. Her family has deep winemaking roots, for her great grandfather was Pietro Carlo Rossi, former winemaker and president of the Italian Swiss Colony.
The joke, said Mark Hanson, was always to retire on a vineyard, but when the time came and they began to look at real estate, it wasn’t that old dream they were seeking. “We realized neither one of us truly wanted to retire,” he said. “We wanted to find a way to do some kind of venue where we could help give back to the community, find a venue that’s good for events like charity auctions and food and wine dinners. We thought, ‘What a marvelous way to raise money for the community.’”
They eventually found the Windsor property, which 50 years prior was a retired horse facility in the Russian River Valley, and purchased it seven years ago. The previous owned had planted 21 acres of vines and the Hansons began the long process of rebuilding, renovating and planting (260 olive trees and extensive gardens). In 2016, they hired Napa Valley’s Cary Gott as winemaker.
Today, they farm roughly 60 acres between the Windsor estate and the Kick Ranch vineyard in Fountaingrove, producing a dozen, highly-approachable wines that go beyond the customary Pinot Noir and Chardonnay, like Rosé of grenache, a brut sparkling, Sauvignon Blanc, Syrah, Petite Sirah, Viognier and old vine Zinfandel.
“We thought by having an array of different varieties, a chef can do a lot more. There are so many Russian River properties with rosé, Chardonnay and Pinot, and that kind of limits what you can do from a food and wine standpoint,” said Hanson. “To be able to combine food and wine and the beauty of Sonoma County is the full experience and it’s what creates an emotional bond to a brand or property.”
With 40 acres, Bricoleur is like a giant adult playground, featuring picnic areas, bocce ball, ponds with ducks, coy, and a pair of black swans, numerous gardens—a rose garden, an herb garden, a vegetable garden, squash garden with 12 types of squash, fruit trees and a pumpkin patch — a greenhouse, olive grove, apiary, chickens, a French-inspired lawn with trellises, and a vineyard view pavilion. Tastings can take place in many of these serene, outdoor spaces where there’s much more than six feet between parties.
One of the biggest projects the Hansons took on was renovating the 10,000-square-foot horse barn using reclaimed barn wood panels and redwood for the vaulted ceiling. The space truly stuns upon entrance and the founders incorporated a dozen antique hay trolleys collected across the U.S. This provides a stark contrast to its modernity and helps preserve the structure’s original and rustic integrity. Large glass doors can be opened for an indoor/outdoor feel.
Bricoleur hired chef Shane McAnelly, formerly of Healdsburg’s Chalkboard and Brass Rabbit restaurants, to curate food pairings. For now, he’s making mostly pizzas, charcuterie boards and bites, like a chilled summer squash soup, to accompany tasting flights, but Hanson said there are plans to offer more when tastings can take place indoors. He has plans for a seven-course Atelier Bricoleur experience and a pared-down Sip & Savor option with four bites and wines.
Currently, Bricoleur also offers a contact-less Essentials Picnic experience featuring a bottle of rosé and accouterments from the estate and on Friday evenings, the winery hosts a Vino & Vinyasa yoga class and a family-friendly wine and pizza night. On Aug. 1, Bricoleur debuted a Summer Wine Paired Dinner Series. Held every Saturday, it includes a socially-distanced, four-course gourmet dinner with wine pairings.
Bricoleur Vineyards, 7394 Starr Road, Windsor, bricoleurvineyards.com
