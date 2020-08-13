Two new wineries open in Sonoma

The joke, said Mark Hanson, was always to retire on a vineyard, but when the time came and they began to look at real estate, it wasn’t that old dream they were seeking. “We realized neither one of us truly wanted to retire,” he said. “We wanted to find a way to do some kind of venue where we could help give back to the community, find a venue that’s good for events like charity auctions and food and wine dinners. We thought, ‘What a marvelous way to raise money for the community.’”

They eventually found the Windsor property, which 50 years prior was a retired horse facility in the Russian River Valley, and purchased it seven years ago. The previous owned had planted 21 acres of vines and the Hansons began the long process of rebuilding, renovating and planting (260 olive trees and extensive gardens). In 2016, they hired Napa Valley’s Cary Gott as winemaker.

Today, they farm roughly 60 acres between the Windsor estate and the Kick Ranch vineyard in Fountaingrove, producing a dozen, highly-approachable wines that go beyond the customary Pinot Noir and Chardonnay, like Rosé of grenache, a brut sparkling, Sauvignon Blanc, Syrah, Petite Sirah, Viognier and old vine Zinfandel.