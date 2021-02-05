UC Davis scholarship honors Napa Valley winemaker Richard Ward

A new fellowship in memory of UC Davis alumnus and Napa Valley winemaker Richard A. Ward has been established in the Department of Viticulture and Enology by his widow, Linda Reiff, to help develop a new generation of winemakers.

The fellowship will annually provide financial support to a graduate student in viticulture and enology who will assist with research in the wine industry.

Ward was co-founder and managing partner of Saintsbury vineyard and winery in Napa. He died of cancer in 2017. Reiff, president and CEO of the Napa Valley Vintners trade association, wanted to make a fitting tribute to her late husband at his alma mater.

“Richard carried his exceptional intelligence with an equal level of curiosity to learn more about topics that enchanted him, including wine,” she said. “I cannot imagine a better way to celebrate and honor him than to create an opportunity to help someone deepen their knowledge and perhaps pursue a career related to wine. I also thought it would be meaningful for the fellowship recipients to assist with essential research projects to help the industry Richard and I dedicated our lives to.”