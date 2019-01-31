LODI --- Have you ever wondered which wine pairs best with Kansas City pork ribs, Texas chili or a New York strip steak with creamy peppercorn sauce?
Scotto Cellars, a fifth-generation, family-owned winery based in Lodi, has introduced a new wine brand, “USA Cabernet” in celebration of the nation's most popular regional dishes. And while the wine comes from California, the concept comes from a boutique ad agency in Houston.
The name and the brand were created by Houston-based advertising agency The Hucksters. Inspired by his love of California cabernets, Peter Wood, creative director at the agency, came up with the idea. “I was interested in creating a wine brand that appealed to a large audience. And ‘USA Cabernet’ had a nice ring to it,” he said.
Anthony Scotto III, CEO of Scotto Cellars, the winery producing and distributing the wine, said, “The surprising thing about the name is that no one thought of it before.”
The wine is a smooth, bold 2015 vintage Cabernet Sauvignon. The label describes it as having “aromas of blackberry, followed by rich fruit flavors and ending on the notes of 'The Star-Spangled Banner.'”
The brand advertising campaign for USA Cabernet takes a light-hearted approach to patriotism. A print ad for the wine suggests that it’s “Rumored to be made from Red, White & Blue grapes.” An online ad calls it “Chateau D’America,” and the tagline is “This Wine Is Your Wine.” Even the suggested retail price of a bottle has a humorous touch. It’s $17.76, the year of American independence.
The creator of the “USA Cabernet” brand is British. Wood is a graduate of the Royal College of Art in London and worked at U.S. advertising agencies the Richards Group and Ogilvy & Mather before setting up The Hucksters creative boutique.
Visit usacabernet.com for more information.