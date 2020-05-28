V Foundation Wine Celebration goes virtual for 2020

The V Foundation Wine Celebration will go virtual for 2020, presenting “MOMENTUM 2.0,” a digital auction experience on Aug. 8.
Since 1999, the V Foundation Wine Celebration, benefiting the V Foundation for Cancer Research, has raised more than $115 million for cancer research and related programs.
Usually it takes place over three days and includes a scientific symposium. The event culminates in a gala dinner and wine auction.
The V Foundation for Cancer Research was founded in 1993 by ESPN and the late Jim Valvano, a North Carolina State University basketball coach and ESPN commentator. The Foundation has funded more than $250 million in cancer research grants nationwide. Event proceeds benefit cancer research funded by the V Foundation. The Foundation awards peer-reviewed grants through a competitive award process strictly supervised by a scientific advisory committee.
“This unprecedented moment has given us the opportunity to pause and assess what is truly important. While nothing would make us happier than to gather this August in the beautiful Napa Valley, the health and well-being of event attendees, volunteers and our employees is our number one priority,” said Jane Baer, vice president and managing director of the V Foundation Wine Celebration. “We are very excited about plans for MOMENTUM 2.0 . It opens up our annual event to even more participation and gives us the opportunity to share important information on the vital work the V Foundation is doing.”
Additional details on the event will be available in the coming weeks.
For more, visit winecelebration.org.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!