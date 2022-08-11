V Foundation's Wine Celebration honors Napa photographer Bob McClenahan

OAKVILLE — Typically, a photographer doesn't become part of the story he is covering. Like journalists, they stay to the sidelines, capturing pictures and quotes to tell others' stories.

So it was for Bob McClenahan, a popular and well-known Napa Valley photographer, on assignment shooting the annual V Foundation Wine Celebration.

Or so he thought.

Since 1999, the V Foundation has hosted its annual August event in Napa Valley, bringing together doctors, scientists and supporters to raise funds for cancer research. Since its founding in 1993 by ESPN and Jim Valvano, the North Carolina State University basketball coach and ESPN and ABC commentator who died of cancer later that year at age 47, the V Foundation has funded more $290 million in cancer research grants nationwide.

More than 600 people attended the 2022 Wine Celebration events, from a "Rock the V" party with music and wine from local vintners to an open-to-the public symposium to answer questions and share progress on cancer research.

McClenahan was photographing Dinner with the Docs at Oakville's Far Niente winery, an opportunity to hear news about cancer research while wining and dining beneath the stars on a summer evening in Napa Valley.

That McClenahan was there at work was, in his own words, "a miracle." Just over a year ago, he was diagnosed with stage IV diffuse large B-cell non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, the same cancer that killed Valvano.

Over the next few months, McClenahan learned firsthand what it's like after you hear the C-word in a diagnosis. "Cancer sucks," he wrote in a blog. "Cancer is beating me up pretty good.

"I had three tubes sticking out of me. I’ve lost over 50 pounds and all my hair. I haven’t eaten any food for weeks but I’m being fed baby formula through a tube in my arm. I’m unable to work, so we’re living on savings. I can barely walk. I’m in constant pain. Life is miserable. I didn’t think I was ever going to leave the hospital alive."

Nonetheless he decided, "I wasn't ready to die." He wanted to see his kids, ages 10 and 12, grow up.

When the officials at the V Foundation learned of McClenahan's condition, they put him in touch with Dr. Joseph Moore, the retired medical director of the Duke University Cancer Center who had been Valvano’s doctor.

Moore reviewed the treatment McClenahan was receiving and shared with him some good news, that the pace of cancer research — and success in treating cancer — has so accelerated in recent decades that the young photographer had a far better chance than Valvano had nearly 30 years before.

By the end of January this year, after enduring months of treatment, McClenahan wrote: "On Friday, my oncologist called me with 'cautiously optimistic' good news: the cancer is essentially gone (it's below threshold levels). He said cancer doesn't just go away on its own."

At the Dinner with the Docs, both Moore and Julie Maples, founder of the V Foundation Wine Celebration, took the stage, not just to share McClenahan's story but to announce that they created a grant in his name.

Grant Rowe at Boston Children's Cancer and Blood Disorders Center is the first recipient of a grant, funded by Dick Vitale Pediatric Cancer Research and the V Foundation "in honor of Bob McClenahan."

His project is "mechanisms of retention of stem cell programs during leukemogenis."

"I had no idea," said McClenahan, as he suddenly became the subject of other photographers' cameras.

“Jim Valvano’s legacy impels us to ‘never give up,’ and courage was definitely the theme this year,” Maples said.

Also at the Dinner with the Docs was Devon Still, a former NFL defensive end and 2015 Jimmy V Perseverance Award winner who hosted the 2022 Wine Celebration, along with the recently retired Duke University basketball coach, Mike “Coach K” Krzyzewski.

Still, who learned about cancer when his daughter was diagnosed with it, provided a lighthearted view of the issues as he strolled through the tables of diners, interviewing doctors about their research and warning them that if they exceeded his two-minute limit on answers, he would require them to run exercise drills with him.

Still interviews underscored the V Foundation message that 29 years ago, the diagnosis and prognosis for cancer were not as optimistic as today in part because of earlier diagnoses, a better understanding of what causes some cancers, more positive prognoses for some cancers, and therapies designed to kill cancer while preserving a patient’s overall health.

Michael Kastan, M.D., a pediatric oncologist at Duke Cancer Institute, Duke University School of Medicine, echoed this cautious optimism. "Thirty years ago for a child diagnosed with leukemia, it was a death sentence," he said. "Now it is not."

This year's Wine Celebration also included a celebration the 50th anniversary of the passing of Title IX at a lunch with four women athletes who had fought cancer and culminated in a auction gala held at Nickel & Nickel Winery, where lots included six liters of Screaming Eagle wine, donated in memory of vintner and philanthropist Ron Kuhn, who died on May 24.

The 2022 Wine Celebration raised $6.5 million. The V Foundation awards 100% of direct donations to cancer research and programs; its endowment covers administrative expenses. The peer-reviewed grants are given through a competitive award process, supervised by a scientific advisory committee.

"I am on a lot of of cancer boards," Kastan said. "I love the V Foundation. It does the right things for the right reasons."

“The V Foundation Wine Celebration has once again raised essential funds to help us move toward victory over cancer,” said Shane Jacobson, CEO of the V Foundation. “We couldn’t do it without the support of our amazing staff and volunteers, united with our generous supporters and Napa Valley’s world-class vintners and talented chefs…congratulations to all!”

The 25th silver anniversary V Foundation Wine Celebration will be held Aug. 3-6, 2023.

For more information about the Wine Celebration Weekend, or to make a donation, visit winecelebration.org. For more information about the V Foundation for Cancer Research, please visit jimmyv.org.