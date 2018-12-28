Really fine sparkling wine is worth the splurge. These are not daily wines, but they are fitting for your most festive celebrations, including New Year’s Eve, weddings, birthdays and promotions. This list includes a top-notch champagne as well as an outstanding bubbly from Oregon and a delicious novelty from northern Italy.
Don’t forget half bottles for when moderation is in order, even in celebration.
Chartogne-Taillet Sainte Anne Brut, Champagne, France, $60
From cult importer Terry Theise, who helped ignite the movement for “grower” champagnes by featuring producers who use only their own fruit, the Chartogne-Taillet Sainte Anne is impressively complex, combining a minerally texture and a fine bead of bubbles with an intriguing finish that dances between notes of roast citrus and baked sour apple. Alcohol by volume: 12 percent.
Three stars
This is a substantial champagne, combining power and finesse. It is toasty with notes of brioche and yeast, ripe apples and apricots. It is certainly substantial enough to match with a variety of dishes, so keep this one for dinner. ABV: 12.5 percent.
Three stars
Argyle Blanc de Blancs Spirit Hill 2014, Willamette Valley, Oregon, $45
Argyle set a high standard for Oregon sparkling wine, and it remains one of the best U.S. bubbly producers. This is a single-vineyard blanc de blancs, made from chardonnay grown in the Eola-Amity Hills area of Willamette Valley, where the Van Duzer winds whip in from the coast to cool the vines and preserve acidity in the grapes. This is gorgeous, more fruity in a New World way than minerally like champagne, and it demonstrates how the same care and techniques of champagne can accomplish wonders in the United States. It’s also an example of what Oregon can do with chardonnay. ABV: 12.5 percent.
Three stars, great value
Billecart-Salmon Brut Réserve NV, Champagne, $36 for 375 milliliters, $63 for 750 ml
This is a favorite champers of wine lovers, and not just because it’s fun to say. (Billy-car sah-MOn, as in “moan,” but swallow the last n, hinting it without pronouncing it.) It’s downright delicious, with roasted lemon and apricot flavors and an echo of toasted hazelnuts on the long finish. ABV: 12 percent.
Two and a half stars
Malabaila 1362 Pas Dosè Metodo Classico, Piemonte, Italy, $33
Here’s a novelty sparkler that surprises and delights. It hails from Piemonte in northwestern Italy, known for barolo and barbaresco, but not for sparkling wines. It is a 50-50 blend of nebbiolo, the region’s chief red grape variety, and arneis, which makes delicate, floral white wines. The result is a fascinating light-bodied bubbly with flavors of raspberry and red currant that seem to want to linger for an after-dinner conversation. ABV: 12 percent.
Two and a half stars
Champagne Moutard Brut Rosé Dame Nesle, Champagne, $37
Bubbles and rosé are relaxed elegance in a glass. This beauty, a bargain for champagne, is delicately floral and refreshing. It’s delightful for a celebratory toast or for lighter seafood dishes. ABV: 12 percent.
Two and a half stars, great value
Charles Orban Carte Noire Brut NV, Champagne, $26 for 375ml, $42 for 750ml
The Charles Orban Carte Noire is good, solid, reliable champagne at an affordable price. It offers a nice toasty flavor on the finish. ABV: 12 percent.
One star
-—- Prices are approximate. Check Winesearcher.com to verify availability, or ask a favorite wine store to order through a distributor.
3 stars: Exceptional; 2 stars: Excellent; 1 star: Very Good