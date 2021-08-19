Vintner JC Boisset's plans for historic Calistoga Depot approved by city

The historic Calistoga Depot is about to enter a new era.

The Calistoga Planning Commission on Wednesday unanimously approved plans for an upscale café, brewery, spirits tasting room, and artisan grocery in the Depot, once the last stop on the train ride through the Napa Valley from Vallejo.

The project is a new venture for French vintner Jean-Charles Boisset, the proprietor of the Boisset Collection and owner of the Oakville Grocery, also an upscale food, wine, and gift store. The Collection operates 28 wineries in California, France, and Canada, and JCB also has a tasting salon in Yountville.

The interior renovation will maintain the Depot’s original rustic character and “elegance,” according to a letter from Boisset to the city. The plans include only minor alterations to the exterior, with no impacts to the historic nature of the building. Lighting for the patio will be added, and fencing will be replaced, but the history of the Depot will be showcased throughout and plans call for a large portrait of the town’s founder, Sam Brannan, to hang in a prominent place.