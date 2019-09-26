Relive the nostalgia of vinyl while tasting wines from Scribe Winery, 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 4 at in the Farm Pavilian at the Carneros Resort and Spa.
The Farm team, led by Aaron Meneghelli, will serve small bites with the wines, and lawn games, bocce and live music will round out an early autumn gathering.
The Carneros Resort and Spa is at 4048 Sonoma Highway, Napa. Reservations are not necessary. For more information, visit carnerosresort.com.