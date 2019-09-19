The 17th annual Spirits of St. Helena” Cemetery Tour on Sunday, Sept. 22, will focus on early French winemakers in the Napa Valley and celebrate the listing of St. Helena Public Cemetery on the National Register of Historic Places.
For “Vive Le Vin: French Winemakers at St. Helena Cemetery,” St. Helena High School drama students will be telling tales of 19th century French and Swiss French winemakers who are buried in St. Helena Cemetery.
Tours departs from the front gate at 1 and 2 p.m. Each tour will visit selected grave sites on the grounds. “This event pays homage to the French who brought their culture to St. Helena over 150 years ago. Winemakers on our tour will include Jean Brun, Adrien Chaix, Henry Pellet, Germain Crochat, plus others who made a difference but were long forgotten,” said Mariam Hansen, Research Director for the St. Helena Historical Society. “You will learn about life in St. Helena and the contributions of these immigrants to the development of St. Helena.”
Tickets are $10 and free for St. Helena High School members. No RSVPs are necessary. For more information, call 967-5502 or email shstory@shstory.org.
St. Helena Cemetery is at 2461 Spring St., St. Helena.