Discover Coombsville welcomes the trade and public to a walkaround tasting of wines from 16 wineries who make wines from Napa Valley on April 13 from 3:30 to 6 p.m. at the Napa Valley Country Club, 3849 Hagen Road, Napa. Tickets are $130 per person.
Russ Weis, the general manager of Silverado Vineyards, will be pouring 2015 GEO (Cabernet Sauvignon) and 2015 Mt. George Merlot, from the winery’s Mt. George estate vineyard in Coombsville.
Other participating wineries include Shadybrook, Porter, Maroon, Ancien, Farella, Sciandri, Arrow&Branch, Rocca, Maritas, Scalon, Caldwell, Italics, Southern Roots, Covert and Tournesol.
The ticket includes a food and wine pairing menu prepared for these wines by Napa Valley Country Club, a silent auction, a ‘swag bag’ giveaway and exclusive access to taste wines from wineries not open to the public. Attending this event will give a guest first access to tickets next year and to special vineyard tours and events organized by the participating wineries.
Proceeds will support Puertas Abiertas (Open Doors), a nonprofit organization based in Napa Valley that works to inspire healthy living in the Latino community: https://www.puertasabiertasnapa.org/
The Coombsville AVA was the Napa Valley’s 16th AVA. Tucked against the foothills of the Vaca Range in the southeastern corner of the Napa Valley, the area received its AVA designation in 2011. Coombsville is a bowl-shaped depression, cradled by a crescent-shaped section of the foothills of the Vaca Range, topped by Mt. George and Atlas Peak and flanked by the town of Napa and the Napa River. Most of the area was blanketed by volcanic ash from Mt. George. Alluvial flows covered the ash with cobblestone-strewn layers of rich loams. Pockets of volcanic soils and rocks pepper the landscape as well. The gravelly loams and rocky volcanic soils drain easily and the ash sub-soils hold water, which the vines can access as the dry growing season progresses.
Coombsville weather is moderated by its proximity to the San Pablo Bay. Frosts are reduced, fog settles more frequently and burns off later in the day than vineyards further north. The vines bud early and the grapes tend to be harvested later, making for a long, slow ripening period. Daily average high temperatures can be as much as 10 degrees cooler during the hot months than most other appellations, and heat spikes tend to be less severe.