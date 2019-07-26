Admission is free to visit the new 1881 Napa Wine History Museum in Oakville. It’s in the historic 1881 house next to the Oakville Grocery.
The museum collection has an extensive colelction historic wine relics from Europe and the U.S., antique decanters, original artifacts from the Early California Wine Trade Archive and background on all 16 sub-appellations of Napa Valley and their founders and pioneers.
For a fee, visitors try rotating comparative tastings of various Cabernet Sauvignons from the sub-appellations.
The adjacent Oakville Grocery has expanded its collection of wines for sale by the bottle and is focusing on local products in its grocery and deli selections. Visit 1881napa.com or oakvillegrocery.com.
The Alpha Omega Collective tasting room in downtown Napa is hosting “Perinet After Hours,” an evening showcasing flights of Perinet wines from Spain’s Priorat region paired with Spanish tapas prepared onsite. The tasting is offered on the third Thursday of each month from 5 to 7 p.m. Visit aocnapa.com.
Chimney Rock Winery now offers the ‘Journey to Omega Point’ semi-private, 90-minute tasting experience every Friday through Sunday. A tour of the winery is followed by a seated tasting of multiple vintages accompanied by a seasonal pairing plate. Visit chimneyrock.com/journeytoomegapoint.
Mayacamas Vineyards opened its new Napa tasting salon in early May, offering two tasting experiences, as well as a retail space with an assortment of Assouline and Taschen books, Lorenzi Milano Italian goods, and logoed merchandise. The tasting experiences include current vintages of and a library tasting including the current vintages, as well as two older vintages. Guests may also order wine by the glass or bottle service. Visit mayacamas.com.
The new ‘Al Fresco Estate Experience’ at Signorello Estate begins with a driving tour of the estate vineyard and ends at the top of the property for a seated, hosted tasting featuring five Signorello Estate wines, paired with local cheeses. Visit signorelloestate.com.
High atop Mount Veeder, The Hess Collection Winery invites guests to customize their experience by choosing a crafted wine and food pairing from the Hess culinary team; a wine blending education; a stroll through the Hess family’s private art collection; or a tour with the panoramic mountain vineyard views via a high performance ATV. Visit hesscollection.com/visit-us/
The new ‘Legacy Tastings’ at Trefethen Family Vineyards showcases their smallest production wines alongside seasonal pairings from winery chef Chris Aken. A tour of the main ranch vineyard, includes a stop at Katie’s Acre, followed by a seated tasting in the Bamboo Room at the Villa. Visit www.trefethen.com.
Priest Ranch tasting room in Yountville offers two new experiences this season: a hands-on Harvest Hands Cooking series; salsa nights with salsa lessons from wine specialist Jose Torres on Sept. 26; and a live music series every Thursday night beginning Aug. 1, featuring live music, local food trucks and wines available by the bottle or glass priestranchwines.com/visit/events
Senses by JCB, a fashion, fragrance and beauty boutique and medi-spa has opened in JCB Village in Yountville. The one-time train depot now showcases luxury fashion, accessories and skincare products from around the world. Highlights include a an osmologue machine that allows guests to blend custom scents, and a medi-spa upstairs that offers non-invasive services including facials, microdermabrasion, hydrafacials and microcurrent treatments. Visit sensesbyjcb.com.
Rutherford Hill Winery is inviting guests to enjoy a Summer Sunset sessions on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday evenings through Labor Day weekend. Guests may enjoy a bottle of Rutherford Hill wine while lounging in the picnic grove with sunset views. Guests can bring their own picnic fare, with wine available for purchase. Visit rutherfordhill.com.
Charles Krug Winery is hosting Sunset Cinema 2019, a summer film series. The films show at sunset on the third Friday of each month. Charles Krug wines, gourmet pizzas are for sale, and there is live music prior to each screening. Visit charleskrug.com.
The CIA at Copia is also hosting Cinema Under the Stars, a free summer screening series. It takes place in the gardens every Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. Food, beverages and popcorn is for sale at the outdoor Grove. For scheduled films, visit ciaatcopia.com.
Di Rosa Center for Contemporary Art has partnered with Sonoma Valley Trail Rides to offer tours of their outdoor art collection and the Napa/Sonoma landscapes. Available Thursday through Sunday. Visit dirosaart.org/visit/trail-rides/
Di Rosa also offers a new exhibit, “Building a Different Model: Selections from the di Rosa Collection,” through December. Curated by Dan Nadel, the works offer visions of transformation and repair through social, physical, and ceremonial relationships. Visit dirosaart.org.
The Napa Palisades Beer Company has partnered with the Napa Valley Wine Train to create the “Hop Train” every Monday from 6–8 p.m. through October. Hop Train passengers are served two pints of local craft brews paired with bar bites aboard the open-air car. Visit winetrain.com/events/hop-train.
The Napa Valley Museum Yountville presents “Land and People of Napa Valley” in a “pop-up’ in downtown Napa at the Goodman Library through November 2019. Visit napavalleymuseum.org.