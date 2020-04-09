What wine should I have with Easter dinner?

WHAT WINE TO HAVE WITH GOOSE

Often among the fattiest of all the foods described this week, goose also often has very strong, distinct, full-bodied flavors. Don't worry about the wine overpowering the food. Goose can more than hold its own with most wines. That's why the wines I recommended for goose are some of the most flavorful, robust red wines along with crisp, distinct white wines.

Recommended Red Wine -- Malbec from Argentina's Mendoza region or France's Cahors region or older red wine from Spain's Rioja region. When it comes to big, robust, earthy wines, red wines made with Malbec grapes can more than hold their own with hearty, game meats. Most people know Malbecs nowadays from Argentina's Mendoza region. But if you can, get a bottle of Malbec from Cahors in the southwest corner of France. The 2018 Gouleyant Cahors Malbec ($11.99 at Table & Vine) has a big, hearty, robust finish that taste great with goose. As for robust reds, an older one (more than 10 years old, ideally) from Spain's Rioja region pairs great with goose. But I'm not going to bother with a specific recommendation since finding an older Rioja can sometimes be a challenges. But it's well worth the hunt.