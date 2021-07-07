Wind-Swept Vineyards of Santa Lucia Highlands

In addition to this vineyard, Franscioni’s portfolio includes Sierra Mar, Sobaranes, and Garys’ vineyard (the apostrophe indicating the two Garys) in partnership with Gary Pisoni. Incidentally, both Garys go way back as not only did they go to same the local school so did their fathers.

Driving to the north we visited Morgan Winery’s Double L vineyard, which was planted by vintner Dan Morgan Lee in 1997.

Farmed to organic practice, the 58-acre vineyard is planted predominantly to Pinot noir followed by Chardonnay and one acre each of Syrah and Riesling. While Morgan’s annual case production is 30,000, the Double L vineyard-designate wines account for only 5,000 cases.

A tasting conducted by Auxier included four 2018 vintages: the Double L and Twelve Clones Pinot Noirs, and the deep-hued Syrah. With a nod to Crozes-Hermitage, the Cotes du Crow’s was a blend of Grenache, Syrah and Tempranillo, its fruit sourced from Arroyo Seco and San Lucas in Monterey’s southern appellations.

At the Hahn Family Estate, we were met by winemaker Juan Jo Verdina-Busch and Patrick Headley, director of winemaking, and followed them up to the top of the Hook and Smith vineyards. A panoramic view of Salinas Valley below framed by the Gabilan Mountain awaited us as did the lineup of three Lucienne wines.