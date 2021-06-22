Wine and friendship that sparkle: The story of Las Amigas Cuvée

Puentes said the schedule has been full but she has loved working with Llamas on this project.

“Las Amigas is about two women supporting one another. I’m so happy with the outcome. It’s been eye-opening to go from being good friends to being business partners,” said Puentes.

Llamas said she is proud that Las Amigas has been well received well in Napa’s Latinx community and beyond.

“In the past, most of the sales happened in the tasting room. This year, we’ve gone outside those doors. We brought our sparkling wine to an audience that is enjoying it, with yoga, meditation, and other activities that bring people closer together, but without the risk,” said Llamas.

Puentes said the effort has resulted in the sale of at least 100 cases.

“Given the success of Las Amigas Cuvée, this is an effort we want to repeat. We’re going to make the cuvée again next year. We are also considering making a sparkling rosé,” said Puentes.

Llamas said working closely with Puentes and networking with other women has changed how she sees business.