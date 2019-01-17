Lodi’s Wine & Chocolate Weekend returns on Feb. 9-10 to celebrate its 22nd year. The weekend is an opportunity to sip a diverse selection of Lodi wines and sample sweet and savory chocolate bites while visiting more than 50 Lodi Appellation wineries.
Ticket holders will have a chance to win one of over 100 wine-themed prizes, including a grand prize “Getaway to Lodi” package for two, if they discover a “golden ticket” sticker on a complimentary chocolate bar from BRIX, the weekend’s official sponsor. BRIX is composed of a base of single-origin Ghanaian chocolate, known for its red fruit tones, mixed with the confectionery chocolate to create four blends.
The weekend will have live music from Whisky Slough Band (Saturday at Heritage Oak Winery), Travis Vega (Scotto’s Wine & Cider), and Crosstown 5 (Van Ruiten Family Winery). Foods include bites of chocolate ganache sandwiches at Drava Wines, grilled tri-tip with port wine chocolate reduction sauce at Estate Crush, Cabernet demi-glace meatballs and basil garlic mashed potatoes at Grace Vineyards, Brie, chocolate and basil panini’s at LangeTwins Winery, fresh, hot churros with thick, Spanish-style hot chocolate at Bokisch Vineyards. For a complete listing of activities and offerings visit lodiwineandchocolate.com.
Tickets can be purchased at lodiwineandchocolate.com or by calling the Lodi Wine & Visitor Center at 209-365-0621. Advance tickets are $65 per person and $75 per person on the day of the event. Tickets are valid for both Saturday and Sunday. There is no charge for designated drivers. All attendees, including designated drivers, must be 21 or older to attend.