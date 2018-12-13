Santa Rosa Junior College is offering a new class as part of the Wine Studies Department for spring 2019. "Wine 123: Causation and Detection of Wine Faults" is a six-week introductory wine sensory course designed to teach basic analytical wine tasting techniques and expose students to the causes and effects that result in flaws and faults in wine.
Instructor Deborah Parker Wong, DWSET developed the curriculum, which covers sensory physiology, analytical tasting using the Wine & Spirit Education Trust Systematic Approach to Tasting and the basic chemistry and microbiology of wine grapegrowing and winemaking practices that result in wine defects.
Students will work with a wine faults kit developed by Parker Wong in conjunction with Matt DiVisconte, chief operating officer at Lodi Wine Labs, for the course. The class includes coaching to support mastery of individual sensory thresholds and develops wine sensory expertise that is useful at all levels of the wine industry.
The class will be offered on Thursdays from March 28 through May 2 from 6-9 p.m. in Lark Hall Room 2060. For more details about the class, visit portal.santarosa.edu/SRWeb/SR_ScheduleOfClassesMobile.aspx
Open enrollment for the spring 2019 semester at Santa Rosa Junior College began Dec. 10. To register for the class, visit admissions.santarosa.edu/enroll-today.