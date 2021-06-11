Wine grape residue as food? UC Davis scientists are studying the possibilities

According Diane Nelson, College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences at the University of California, Davis, the state of California produces four million tons of wine, which yield thousands of tons of wine grape residue like pulp, seeds, skin and stems.

Many wineries repurpose the residue as compost, but 30 percent of viticulture waste is pomace, or marc, often left to decompose. A recent UC Davis study published in the journal "LWT - Food Science and Technology" uncovered a potential use of Chardonnay marc as a source of abundant oligosaccharides and other healthful compounds, which show promise in the areas of nutrition including intestinal health and inflammation.

Oligosaccharides are carbohydrates composed of at least three to 10 simple sugars. Most pass undigested through the small intestine to the colon, where they serve as prebiotics to feed the good bacteria in our gut. Two examples of oligosaccharides are fructooligosaccharides, or oligofructose, found in foods like asparagus, bananas, blue agave, chicory root, garlic, Jerusalem artichokes, legumes, and onions, and galactooligosaccharides found in human milk.

Researchers at UC Davis were pioneers in discovering beneficial oligosaccharides in human milk. The university’s Barile Lab had conducted an earlier study that revealed oligosaccharides in both red and white wine grape residue.