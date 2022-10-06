Wine Institute launches Global Buyers Marketplace in Napa Valley

The Wine Institute will host the first Global Buyers Marketplace in Napa on Oct. 31 and Nov. 1. The two-day trade-only summit will bring together more than 80 buyers and importers from 26 countries to taste wines from about 150 Golden State wineries, to increase the buyers’ global understanding of California’s commercial success and diversity of wine styles.

This unprecedented summit will help global buyers — both in new emerging and established international markets — expand and diversify the selection of California wines on their restaurant wine lists, in their retail offerings and in their import portfolios. They will meet and network with prospective suppliers, new-to-market producers, and international colleagues, all during a celebratory time for many wineries as they bring in the last of their fruit for the 2022 vintage.

Export Strategy

This initiative is part of a 10-year strategy to boost exports of U.S. wine to over $2.5 billion. In 2021, U.S. wine exports grew by 10.6% — the most significant gain since 2013 — resulting in $1.4 billion in total revenue. California produces 95% of all U.S. wine exports, and it is the fourth largest wine producer in the world after Italy, France, and Spain.

The Global Buyers Marketplace aims to increase the state’s export presence even further by educating buyers on the up-and-coming regions of California and connecting new and established wineries directly with buyers. The California Wine Export Program has 18 international offices and is active in more than 30 countries including: Australia, Belgium, Bulgaria, Canada, China, Czech Republic, Denmark, Germany, Finland, France, Hong Kong, Iceland, India, Ireland, Israel, Japan, Macau, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, Norway, Philippines, Poland, Singapore, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom and Vietnam.

Summit Program

The Global Buyers Marketplace program will feature two masterclasses led by expert educators Elaine Chukan Brown and Kelli A. White: “What’s New in California” and “California Wines, Rooted in Sustainability” as well as walk-around grand tastings, networking opportunities and dinners at wineries in Napa Valley and Sonoma County.

Optional regional tours will include winery and vineyard visits, seminars and regional tastings following the Marketplace.

Established in 1934, Wine Institute is the administrator of the USDA Market Access Program (MAP) for California vintners representing 80% of U.S. wine production and 95% of U.S. wine exports. More than 195 California wineries exporting to 142 countries participate in Wine Institute’s California Wine Export Program. The program has 16 California Wine Institute representatives in key export markets worldwide who provide on-site support to wineries and help develop markets for California wines in more than 30 countries.

For more information, go to calwinexport.com or discovercaliforniawines.com.