Wine news and notes from the Napa Valley

Steve Reynolds, owner, and wine maker said his son “will be instrumental in educating our distribution partners of the quality and value of Reynolds Family Wines and we couldn’t be prouder to have our son in the family business.”

Steve and Suzie Reynolds started the winery in 1999 on the Silverado Trail and produce 7,000 cases annually. The winery produces a full line of wine varietals with a focus on small-batch Cabernet Sauvignon and bold red blends.

For more information, news, and updates, or to schedule a tasting, visit www.reynoldsfamilywinery.com.

News from Cakebread Cellars

Aaron Fishleder has been named the new vice president of operations for Cakebread Cellars.

In the newly created role, Fishleder will oversee all operations for the family-owned winery, including viticulture, winemaking, and facilities.

“I am honored to join one of Napa Valley’s most iconic wineries,” Fishleder said. “The Cakebread family’s dedication to quality, innovation and sustainability is one of the many reasons I was drawn to join the team.” His first day at the company was Aug. 6.