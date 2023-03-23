Muscadet Sèvre-et-Maine, Domaine de la Pépière "Les Gras Moutons" 2020, $25

At Compline, we love Melon B! Like Chardonnay, it's sibling grape, this Burgundy-born variety (B stands for Burgundy) is a fairly neutral white grape that gains texture and dimension through lees aging, and it really showcases terroir when it's planted in the right spot. It's zippier and crunchier than Chardonnay typically is, and it can age better than most white wines.

Want to explore Melon B? Start here: Domaine de la Pépière is one of the greatest producers of Muscadet, an overlapping set of appellations in France's western Loire Valley that specializes in the grape. Pépière elevated Muscadet's image from simple, lemony oyster wine to something more nuanced and complex, and the estate specializes in single-vineyard bottlings of the wine.

Les Gras Moutons comes from a 5-acre vineyard in the cru village of Monnières-Saint-Fiacres, and it's one of the best values in our shop, period. Racy, nutty, bright, mineral. The perfect wine for when the sun comes out.