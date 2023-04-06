We're happy to finally see a little sun, and with spring here we're ready to talk rosé!

Arnot-Roberts is one of our favorite California producers, and we love supporting their dry, crisp, springy rosé every year when it drops.The core of the wine is Touriga Nacional, a grape better known for sweet, fortified wine production in Portugal's Douro Valley—but here it's all vibrancy and lift. The Portuguese theme carries through with a little Tinta Cao and Trincadeira in the blend.

Nathan Roberts and Duncan Arnot Meyers have been leading the charge for the "new California" style for years. It's not so new anymore, but they remain one of our favorite purveyors of fresher wines and more restrained styles in California.

The 2021 is mostly from Luchsinger Vineyard in Lake County and composed of Touriga Nacional, Gamay, Tinto Cão, and Grenache. Full of peppery watermelon rind flavors, this should be a poolside and BBQ staple from spring onward.