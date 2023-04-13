Colli Tortonesi Rosso, Oltretorrente 2021 - $20
The indigenous grapes of Italy are a joy to discover, especially when you go straight to the source.
Barbera's birthplace is somewhere in the Monferrato hills of Piemonte in Northern Italy. It usually produces simpler, tart wines that folks drink while the other Bs—Barolo and Barbaresco—bide their time in the cellar. It's a quintessential pizza wine. Of course, some producers tried to make it fancier and flashier by putting it in new oak barrels, but in most cases that didn't really go over so well. The grape is naturally a bit shy, and it tends to lose its personality under all that gloss and vanilla.
Let it be what it is: mouthwatering acidity, sour fruit, almost subliminal tannin, and lip-smacking deliciousness. It's the perfect Tuesday night wine! Try it here—a naturally made, organically grown blend of (mostly) Barbera and friends, made in the Tortona hills of eastern Piemonte.