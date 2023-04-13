Barbera's birthplace is somewhere in the Monferrato hills of Piemonte in Northern Italy. It usually produces simpler, tart wines that folks drink while the other Bs—Barolo and Barbaresco—bide their time in the cellar. It's a quintessential pizza wine. Of course, some producers tried to make it fancier and flashier by putting it in new oak barrels, but in most cases that didn't really go over so well. The grape is naturally a bit shy, and it tends to lose its personality under all that gloss and vanilla.