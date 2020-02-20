Wine Press - The ultimate fantasy wine tasting guest list

Then a few more.

Each list has only three people on it.

Why only three? Because any more than that and we (my wife and I) probably wouldn’t have enough room at our dinning room table or around the fire pit later in our backyard.

I also wanted to keep the groups small so I could come up with a list of wines that I think each person would appreciate.

Let me add that if any one of these people actually do want to come to our house to drink some wine (or just to hang out if you don’t feel like drinking that night), let us know. We’ll fire up our helicopter and send Jeeves over to pick you up at our private airport. (Hey, this is a fantasy after all.)

So without further ado, here’s who I would want to have over and which wines I think they would appreciate.

ULTIMATE FANTASY WINE TASTING GUEST LIST

Historical Figures

(Living)

Pope Francis - Because he’s a soccer nut and he seems like a genuinely nice guy trying to do the right thing. (1969 Chambolle-Musigny from Burgundy, the year he was ordained as a priest.)