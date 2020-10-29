Wine Press: A new wine encyclopedia from Sotheby's

“While our community is recovering from recent hillside fires, the beauty of the Napa Valley remains,” says Anna Brittain, executive director of Napa Green. “Our Napa Green wineries want to welcome guests back for the holidays. Each purchase of a Napa Green Passport supports businesses that are committed to conservation and climate action.”

The passport unlocks $600 in value with wine tasting offers, including half-off tours and tastings at Tres Sabores and Chimney Rock or a complimentary tasting (with gourmet nibbles) at Handwritten Wines.

Passport holders also receive a 10% discount at LEED-Platinum certified Bardessono Hotel & Spa as well as The Westin Verasa (a certified Green Business).

Napa Valley Paddle, Napa Valley Bike Tours and Active Wine Adventures are also offering Napa Green discounts.

Three percent of Passport profits will go to UpValley Family Centers, which provides a range of services, including emergency assistance.

The Napa Green Tasting Passport is $99 per person or $84 with the purchase of two or more passports. Purchase passports through CellarPass; they are good through Dec. 31. Learn more at napagreen.org.

