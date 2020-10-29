Wine Press: A new wine encyclopedia from Sotheby's

Fully updated and revised for the first time since 2011, the sixth edition of “The New Sotheby’s Wine Encyclopedia,” ($75) is now available.
The new 800-page edition is illustrated with more than 400 images and 100 new National Geographic maps. It is arranged geographically to highlight the regions and climates.
It includes more than 14,000 wine recommendations, vineyard profiles, tasting room guides, a troubleshooter’s guide to potential wine faults; a taste chart to help identify flavors and timelines depicting the chronology of wine from 500 million B.C.
Readers will also find wine pairings for everything from bacon to a cheese souffle, profiles of up-and-coming wine producers, recommendations for wine accessories, and a guide to the world’s most unusual wines.
Napa Green Passports welcome back visitors
The Napa Green Passport and Travel Package combines offers at 15 Napa Green Certified sustainable wineries, green lodging and outdoor experience discounts.
“While our community is recovering from recent hillside fires, the beauty of the Napa Valley remains,” says Anna Brittain, executive director of Napa Green. “Our Napa Green wineries want to welcome guests back for the holidays. Each purchase of a Napa Green Passport supports businesses that are committed to conservation and climate action.”
The passport unlocks $600 in value with wine tasting offers, including half-off tours and tastings at Tres Sabores and Chimney Rock or a complimentary tasting (with gourmet nibbles) at Handwritten Wines.
Passport holders also receive a 10% discount at LEED-Platinum certified Bardessono Hotel & Spa as well as The Westin Verasa (a certified Green Business).
Napa Valley Paddle, Napa Valley Bike Tours and Active Wine Adventures are also offering Napa Green discounts.
Three percent of Passport profits will go to UpValley Family Centers, which provides a range of services, including emergency assistance.
The Napa Green Tasting Passport is $99 per person or $84 with the purchase of two or more passports. Purchase passports through CellarPass; they are good through Dec. 31. Learn more at napagreen.org.
Arrow & Branch expands
Steve and Seanne Contursi, owners of the Arrow & Branch Estate Vineyard in Coombsville, have purchased the 10-acre Williamson Family Vineyard, which produces wines under the name Ideology Cellars. The vineyard is in Oak Knoll AVA along Highway 29 in Napa, bordering Dry Creek at the base of the Mayacamas Mountains.
“The property already has a winery permit, and we now are planning to build a winery on the property. Our goal is to crush our first grapes there in 2022,” said Steve Contursi.
“This is the southern-most alluvial fan in Napa Valley with excellent grape-growing soil and sediment from the nearby foothills. Seven of the ten acres are premium, 25-year old vines of Cabernet Sauvignon.”
Arrow & Branch was established by the Contursi family in 2007 starting with the purchase of a 3.5-acre vineyard in Coombsville. They added another 1.5 contiguous acres in 2011.
They purchased the Ideology Cellars vineyard for approximately $4 million from Bob and Joni Williamson of L’attitude Vineyards, LLC.
Brenden Finley joins Cuvaison
Cuvaison Estate Wines, which include Cuvaison winery in Los Carneros and Mount Veeder winery Brandlin, has appointed industry veteran Brendan Finley to the role of estate director.
Finley will oversee the company’s front-of-the-house team for both wineries, including the Cuvaison Tasting Room, wine clubs for both wineries, and consumer and club events.
Finley will also be working alongside the Cuvaison Estate Wines executive team to oversee several new projects, including an expanded tasting room and guest experiences that will be unveiled in the summer of 2021.
Before joining Cuvaison Estate Wines, Finley spent nine years as the vice president VP of hospitality operations and DTC at Wente Family Estates. Prior to joining the wine industry, Finley worked in the hotel and resort industry for companies including Hyatt Hotels and Resorts, Starwood Hotels and Resorts, Bacara Resort and Spa, and the Rancho Las Palmas Resort, where he played a key role in redeveloping the property back into a four-star resort.
