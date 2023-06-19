Paella pop-up dinner at Picayune Cellars

Claire Ducrocq Weinkauf, the owner and winemaker of Picayune Cellars, recently opened a new location featuring an expanded tasting room and mercantile with a full kitchen and hat bar. The new tasting room in Calistoga provides visitors with a look into the Picayune lifestyle which creates beautiful moments through food and wine, annual international wine club member trips, mercantile artisans and weekly live music events.

Join Picayune Cellars and Chef Brooke, who is a master of the paella pan, on June 24 at 6 p.m. for their monthly rotating lineup of pop-up chef dinners. Ticket price includes three tapas style hors-d'oeuvres, two different paellas, Rosé during the reception and your first glass of wine. Additional wines will be available for purchase by the glass and bottle throughout the evening.

“One of the elements in our new location that we are most excited about is the ability to introduce dining experiences,” Weinkauf said. “Whether it’s a few bites paired with your tasting, a pop-up dinner featuring a local chef or a private event, we are excited about the opportunity to bring food and wine together in our new space.”

Tickets are $125; $110 for members. Info, picayunecellars.com/pages/events.

Live Auction and Party at Silver Oak Cellars

Harvest STOMP is the summer romp to be at for viticulture and victuals enthusiasts. Featuring an online auction, an invite-only live auction and a harvest themed party, the fundraising event promises to bring together individuals who share a passion for environmental stewardship, all things wine, cowboy boots and fun.

Organized annually by the Napa Valley Grapegrowers and Napa Valley Farmworker Foundation, this year’s celebration is the 16th such happening, according to a press release. Since 2008 they have raised $20.7 million for Napa agriculture.

The Harvest STOMP is chaired by the Duncan Family of Silver Oak Cellars, and will be held at their Oakville winery on Aug. 26. Guests are encouraged to wear their best “stomp-able” cowboy boots and enjoy a night in the vineyard while raising money for a good cause. The online auction will run from August 17-24.

The Napa Valley Grapegrowers is a non-profit trade organization working to improve the quality and reputation of Napa Valley viticulture and have been operating for 48 years. They represent 685 Napa County businesses and grape growers and strive to promote sustainable environmental stewardship.

The Napa Valley Farmworker Foundation was founded by the Napa Valley Grapegrowers in 2011 “to support and promote Napa Valley’s vineyard workers through education and professional development,” according to the press release. They provide training programs, English literacy classes, leadership and management courses and more.

Visit harveststomp.com, napagrowers.org and farmworkerfoundation.org for more information.

David Pearson appointed as executive chairman of Joseph Phelps Vineyards

Moët Hennessy, the corporation who owns Joseph Phelps Vineyards, recently announced that David Warren Pearson will be the new executive chairman of Joseph Phelps Vineyards, effective immediately.

Pearson has worked with luxury wines for over 20 years, and “will bring a wealth of experience and expertise” to the position, according to a press release. He will oversee all operations and developments and will work with the existing team to maintain and grow the Joseph Phelps brand and portfolio worldwide.

In a press release Pearson said that he is excited to help shape the future for Joseph Phelps Vineyards and that it “is a great honor and a pleasure to work with the team at Joseph Phelps Vineyards at this time of transition. Joseph Phelps and his family have been central to bringing the world’s attention to the Napa Valley, with their wines recognized around the world as amongst the finest from the region.”

Chairman and CEO of Moët Hennessy, Philippe Schaus, expressed excitement and confidence that Pearson will help “further elevate our position in all markets.”

Joseph Phelps founded his titular vineyard in 1973, and his distinct vintages quickly garnered attention throughout the valley. Described as a “pioneer and visionary” in the press release, Phelps began producing his signature wine, Insignia, a year after founding the winery. Insignia is a red blend in the California Bordeaux style, and quite critically acclaimed.

Mathew Bruno opens Rutherford tasting room

Mathew Bruno opened its first tasting room on June 16, the winery said in a press release. The tasting room, housed in a renovated 19th-century Rutherford house, aims to provide a unique wine tasting experience and celebrate the brand's legacy.

"This historic site's rehabilitation has long been our family's dream," said founder Mathew Bruno. "We aim to share our Italian-American heritage, our Napa Valley winemaking journey, and the stories of families who've previously called this house home."

Visitors will have access to semi-private seating areas indoors and on a wraparound porch overlooking a courtyard with 125-year-old olive trees, a lavender garden, and a bocce court. Oakville Grocery, a local favorite since 1981, will provide picnic baskets filled with fresh, seasonal ingredients.

The estate will offer tastings of Mathew Bruno’s current releases, including Los Carneros Blanc de Blancs, Dry Creek Valley Rose, Yountville Sauvignon Blanc, Los Carneros Chardonnay, Sun Chase Vineyard Pinot Noir, and Rutherford Cabernet Sauvignon. More information on the tasting experience offerings can be found on the brand's website.

The brand is known for its single-vineyard wines like Cabernet Sauvignon, Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Sauvignon Blanc, and Rosé, crafted by winemakers Stephens Moody and Dr. Nichola Hall from vineyards throughout Napa and Sonoma.

Architect Michael Guthrie, founder of MG+CO Architects, led the property's restoration and redesign, alongside Chris Reed Interior Designs, integrating original features with a modern aesthetic. Interiors showcase French Oak floors imported from Paris, bronze tables by Chuck Moffit, and ornamental accents by luxury designer, Robert Kuo.

Guthrie stated, "This historic Napa Valley property ties into the boutique quality of Mathew Bruno’s wines. It blends traditional and contemporary design, presenting guests with new shaded outdoor terraces and transformed interior rooms for intimate tastings."

Situated at 1151 Rutherford Rd. in Napa, The Mathew Bruno Rutherford Estate is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Sunday. For more information, visit https://mathewbruno.com/visit/ or follow on Instagram at @mathewbrunowinery.

Jeff Owens announces his wine consulting business

Following a 17 year tenure with PlumpJack Group acclaimed winemaker Jeff Owens is departing to run Jack Owens Wine Consulting and Angelo Owens Wines alongside his wife Valerie Owens.

Owens wrote in a press release that the purpose of his consulting service is to help clients create great wines “from the ground up,” and that he hopes to share his passion for viticulture with other like minded individuals.

“I am devoted to maximizing the potential of each site,” Owens said, stating that the techniques he has refined throughout his career will allow him to help clients craft wines that “truly speak of their sense of place” and quality.

A part of the inaugural graduating class for Wine and Viticulture at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, Owens went on to work his way up the grapevine hierarchy at PlumpJack Group, culminating in his appointment as Head Winemaker for Odette Estate. His wines there received critical acclaim and he will now bring that expertise to benefit his clients.

Owens will provide customized consulting, and is “committed to crafting singular, expressive, terroir-driven wines” with every client. He will offer vineyard and harvest assessments, cellar management best practices, initial and final blending advice and more.

Angelo Owens Wines released their first vintage in 2023 and specializes in Cabernet Sauvignon and Cabernet Franc. Their grapes are sourced from the Upper Range Vineyard.

For more information visit jeffowenswineconsulting.com or angeloowenswines.com.

Savoy Vineyard acquired by Donum Estate

The Anderson Valley vineyard recently announced its acquisition by Donum Estate in a press release. Savoy is the first established vineyard to join Donum’s portfolio— the first outside of Sonoma County— and brings 52 acres of well developed land to the Northern Californian corporation.

Savoy Vineyard was first planted in 1991 by Richard Savoy, and sits amidst the heart of Anderson Valley. The region is complementary to Pinot Noir and Chardonnay, the two pillars of Donum production.

Donum Estate CEO Angelica de Vere Mabray said of the acquisition that “Savoy is a meaningful addition to our portfolio, a vineyard with a strong sense of place and quality that naturally fits with our continued mission of producing artisanal wines from California's top regions.”

Founded in 2001, Donum has long committed to biodiversity and sustainability in viticulture and they will apply these principles to Savoy Vineyards. Their sustainability practices for Savoy may include “selecting drought resistant rootstock to reduce the need for irrigation, configuring trellis architecture to lower water consumption and incorporating cover crop and tillage practice,” according to the press release.

Donum Estate is at the “intersection of fine wine, sustainable farming and world-class art,” and their acquisition of Savoy Vineyards will allow them to further expand their winemaking and regenerative efforts.