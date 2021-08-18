 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wine Press: News from the Napa community

Wine Press: News from the Napa community

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
The Wine Press
Dreamstime

A new home for Mathew Bruno

Mathew Bruno

Mathew Bruno

The first hospitality destination for the wines of Mathew Bruno will open in Rutherford in spring 2022 in a historic Queen Anne Victorian dating back to 1894.

The space is undergoing a complete renovation, restoring the original elegance and harkening back to the days when it was a luxurious private home.

Designed by architectural firm MG+Co. and Chris Reed Interior Design, guests will be able to relax in private lounge areas or explore the gardens, bocce courts and water features.

"From the first time we saw this beautiful property, it has felt like our home. We’re bringing the same thoughtful care and attention to detail to this space as we do to our wines,” said Mathew Bruno, winery founder. “Rutherford is also a special place for us – our flagship Cabernet Sauvignon comes from a vineyard that was originally planted by Mrs. Thomas Rutherford in the late 1800s and is a few short miles east of our new home.”

“We’ve built our following on personal relationships and word of mouth and can’t wait to introduce our wines and our style of hospitality to Napa Valley visitors and locals alike,” Bruno said. “Opening our tasting destination has long been a dream for our family, and we are elated about joining the Rutherford community.”

Cab Franc and Chenin Blanc at Chappellet

Chappellet

Chappellet's Cabernet Franc and Chenin Blanc wines. 

Cyril Chappellet, winemaker Phillip Corallo-Titus and Director of Vineyard Operations Dave Pirio, will conduct a library tasting of a library tasting of Chappellet’s Napa Valley Cabernet Franc and Signature Chenin Blanc on Thursday, Aug. 26 at 4:30 p.m. via Zoom.

The link is: us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_6XkVRGGvS0KT_MkurZqxag

Although Pritchard Hill is famous for its Cabernet Sauvignon, this is not the only important varietal at Chappellet. This retrospective tasting will explore the age-worthiness of these grapes when grown on the high-mountain slopes of Pritchard Hill.

The tasting will feature library selections and the new vintage release of both the Napa Valley Cabernet Franc and Signature Chenin Blanc.

Purchase tasting kit click here:

https://www.chappellet.com/product/chenin-franc-a-romance-on-pritchard-hill-tasting-kit-

The webinar is complimentary; the tasting kit is $283.

Some vineyards in the Champagne wine region of France are having a difficult year due to mildew fungus amid one of the wettest summers on record. Edward Baran reports.

Catch up on Napa County's top news stories

In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.

Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 6 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!

Tags

Pop the cork on Napa Valley wine!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Spring Mountain opens up
Wine

Spring Mountain opens up

  • Updated

Wineries in the Spring Mountain District AVA in St. Helena are welcoming visitors and customers to their tasting rooms.

+5
Kirk Venge: Rooted in Napa Valley
Wine

Kirk Venge: Rooted in Napa Valley

  • Updated

Growing up in Napa Valley, Kirk Venge dreamed of owning his own winery, and today with the help of an angel — his mother — and mentor Hugh Davies, he now makes some of the valley's most delicious wines.  

Dan Berger On Wine: Wine and health
Wine

Dan Berger On Wine: Wine and health

  • Updated

When someone lifts a glass and offers a toast “To your health,” the message isn’t merely a salute — it’s a medical fact. Evidence of that appeared last week — for something like the 100th time — when University College London released yet another study that said wine has health benefits. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News