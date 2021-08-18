Wine Press: News from the Napa community

A new home for Mathew Bruno
The first hospitality destination for the wines of Mathew Bruno will open in Rutherford in spring 2022 in a historic Queen Anne Victorian dating back to 1894.
The space is undergoing a complete renovation, restoring the original elegance and harkening back to the days when it was a luxurious private home.
Designed by architectural firm MG+Co. and Chris Reed Interior Design, guests will be able to relax in private lounge areas or explore the gardens, bocce courts and water features.
"From the first time we saw this beautiful property, it has felt like our home. We’re bringing the same thoughtful care and attention to detail to this space as we do to our wines,” said Mathew Bruno, winery founder. “Rutherford is also a special place for us – our flagship Cabernet Sauvignon comes from a vineyard that was originally planted by Mrs. Thomas Rutherford in the late 1800s and is a few short miles east of our new home.”
“We’ve built our following on personal relationships and word of mouth and can’t wait to introduce our wines and our style of hospitality to Napa Valley visitors and locals alike,” Bruno said. “Opening our tasting destination has long been a dream for our family, and we are elated about joining the Rutherford community.”
Cab Franc and Chenin Blanc at Chappellet
Cyril Chappellet, winemaker Phillip Corallo-Titus and Director of Vineyard Operations Dave Pirio, will conduct a library tasting of a library tasting of Chappellet’s Napa Valley Cabernet Franc and Signature Chenin Blanc on Thursday, Aug. 26 at 4:30 p.m. via Zoom.
Although Pritchard Hill is famous for its Cabernet Sauvignon, this is not the only important varietal at Chappellet. This retrospective tasting will explore the age-worthiness of these grapes when grown on the high-mountain slopes of Pritchard Hill.
The tasting will feature library selections and the new vintage release of both the Napa Valley Cabernet Franc and Signature Chenin Blanc.
Purchase tasting kit click here:
The webinar is complimentary; the tasting kit is $283.
