Wine Press: News from the Napa community

A new home for Mathew Bruno

The first hospitality destination for the wines of Mathew Bruno will open in Rutherford in spring 2022 in a historic Queen Anne Victorian dating back to 1894.

The space is undergoing a complete renovation, restoring the original elegance and harkening back to the days when it was a luxurious private home.

Designed by architectural firm MG+Co. and Chris Reed Interior Design, guests will be able to relax in private lounge areas or explore the gardens, bocce courts and water features.

"From the first time we saw this beautiful property, it has felt like our home. We’re bringing the same thoughtful care and attention to detail to this space as we do to our wines,” said Mathew Bruno, winery founder. “Rutherford is also a special place for us – our flagship Cabernet Sauvignon comes from a vineyard that was originally planted by Mrs. Thomas Rutherford in the late 1800s and is a few short miles east of our new home.”