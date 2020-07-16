WineaPAWlooza -- in place

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WineaPAWlooza, the annual benefit for Jameson Animal Rescue Ranch, is July 25 — with changes this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. But organizers promise “the night will still be filled with fun and surprises.”

Beginning at 5 p.m. it will proceed with a virtual, live broadcast from Meadowood resort, produced by Jason and Christina Wise, of SOMM TV with Fritz Hatton and Vanessa Conlin as the masters of ceremonies, along with David and Monica Stevens, founders of Jameson, a sanctuary for animals in Napa Valley.

Viewers can tune in to enjoy the legendary pet parade, and other red carpet moments as participants cast virtual bids on an auction of “10 knock your socks off lots.”

Andy and Betty Beckstoffer are the honorary chairpersons for WineaPAWlooza 2020.

The money raised from this spirited event goes to operating costs and supply the critical funds necessary for Jameson’s programs to improve the state of animal welfare, respond to disasters and save animal lives. Because of WineaPAWlooza, in the past five years, Jameson has been able to help 15,000 animals and their humans in the Napa Valley and beyond.

Ticket prices and levels include a range of packages. To purchase tickets, visit jamesonanimalrescueranch.ejoinme.org/PAWloozainplace