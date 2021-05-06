Winegrower Craig Stoller: Capturing the essence of California’s Central Coast

Let's start with 100 acres under vine planted to no less than 24 different varieties at RBZ vineyard in Paso’s El Pomar district. This is the predominant source for Paris Valley Road Estate and Sextant wines. Meanwhile, some 30 acres were planted at Paris Valley Road Estate in the Estrella district a few years ago and will be ready for its first harvest this year.

All this has developed since Stoller's first vineyard was planted over 20 years ago at Chalk Knoll in Monterey County’s San Lucas appellation with a planting of 320 acres.

On a sunny spring afternoon, I met Stoller at Sextant winery and tasting room located along Highway 46 West. We got settled, safely distanced, on the picaresque and expansive terrace. The late afternoon soft breeze was starting to pick up speed as the estate is in the direct path of the famed Templeton Gap, a pocket funneled by coastal winds blowing in from the Pacific.

“I grew up in a nursery,” said Stoller, who calls himself a third-generation farmer, with each generation following a different path. What began with his grandfather William planting olive trees grew to his parents Glen and Terrie starting the Sunridge Nurseries in Bakersfield specializing in propagation and grafting of grape nursery stock. Stoller expanded the nursery’s operations into wine production.