Winiarski Family gives $5.1 million to the Queen of the Valley Foundation

At the Queen of the Valley Foundation’s 8th annual Generous Heart event, on Sept. 25, 175 vaccinated guests gathered to honor vintner Beth Nickel.

During the gala, the hospital announced a $5.1M gift from the Winiarski Family Foundation to create the Winiarski Stroke and Diagnostics Center immediately adjacent to the Emergency Department.

The center will enhance critical care for the 30,000 trauma, stroke and patients with emergent needs who are treated in the Queen’s Emergency Department annually.

“We are eternally grateful for the philanthropy of donors like the Winiarski family,” said Terry Wooten, chief executive at Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center. “Their gift will reduce the time it takes to determine the extent and complexity of injuries and begin treatment.”

The new center will include a GE Healthcare Revolution Apex CT machine, the only one of its kind in the region. This advanced technology will improve diagnostic capabilities and response times in the emergency department. The CT scanner’s location enables nearby physicians to be in close proximity when needed to attend to a critical patient who is being scanned.