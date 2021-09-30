Winiarski Family gives $5.1 million to the Queen of the Valley Foundation

At the Queen of the Valley Foundation’s 8th annual Generous Heart event, on Sept. 25, 175 vaccinated guests gathered to honor vintner Beth Nickel.
During the gala, the hospital announced a $5.1M gift from the Winiarski Family Foundation to create the Winiarski Stroke and Diagnostics Center immediately adjacent to the Emergency Department.
The center will enhance critical care for the 30,000 trauma, stroke and patients with emergent needs who are treated in the Queen’s Emergency Department annually.
“We are eternally grateful for the philanthropy of donors like the Winiarski family,” said Terry Wooten, chief executive at Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center. “Their gift will reduce the time it takes to determine the extent and complexity of injuries and begin treatment.”
The new center will include a GE Healthcare Revolution Apex CT machine, the only one of its kind in the region. This advanced technology will improve diagnostic capabilities and response times in the emergency department. The CT scanner’s location enables nearby physicians to be in close proximity when needed to attend to a critical patient who is being scanned.
“Most of us have used the ER at some point,” said Warren Winiarski in a video announcing the gift during the event. “I’ve personally made trips there and so has Barbara. Our employees have also benefitted by having around the clock access to emergency care. It requires sophisticated diagnostics in a hospital setting to give the best response to serious medical conditions — strokes, heart attacks, accidents—and the Queen’s ER has medical staff who are specially trained in critical care.”
“Napa Valley is our home,” Barbara Winiarski added. “We want everyone in our community family to have the benefit of the best technology available when they have an emergency. Queen of the Valley managed my care when I had a stroke. We are so grateful to have the hospital close by in our community.”
Funds raised at the Generous Heart event will help support modernization of the Gasser Emergency Center through a refresh of the unit and creation of a designated “fast-track” area where lower severity patients can be treated.
“The acute care needs that require the level of expertise that a hospital provides are costly,” said Beth Nickel, the evening’s honoree and generous supporter of the Queen. “It was an honor for us to host this important event that will help our ER be ready when we need it."
