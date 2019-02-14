Despite overcast skies, 153 contestants came out to show their skills in the 18th annual Napa County Pruning Contest at Beringer’s Gamble Ranch Vineyard on Feb. 9.
The contest was held by the Napa Valley Grapegrowers (NVG) and Napa Valley Farmworker Foundation.
“The Napa County Pruning Contest is a longstanding tradition where the best vineyard professionals in the industry come to compete year after year,” said Macy Stubstad of Rudd Oakville Estate and co-chair of the contest. “The high level of precision, focus, determination, and celebration make for a lively contest that brings our grapegrowing community together.”
Each of the contestants pruned five vines in the day’s preliminary competition. Those with the highest scores went on to the final round, which produced the winners: four in the women’s division and four in the men’s. The winners took home more than $950 in cash, pruning tools, clothing, gift cards and other prizes. The crowd favorite award was a handmade silver belt buckle given to the winners. Employers typically match the cash prize winnings, so the day was highly rewarding for the top eight finalists. All contestants took home pruning contest sweatshirts and enjoyed a catered lunch between competition rounds.
All contestants were Napa County residents and full-time employees. All who participated volunteered their time to compete and most were paid by their employers for the day. Many had successfully competed in internal competitions within their own companies prior to arriving to the countywide contest.
Women’s division winners:
—First place: Veronica Medina Reyes, Bayview Vineyards—$950 in cash and gifts cards plus a custom trophy belt buckle; gift basket and apparel
—Second place: Cecilia Avina, Silverado Farming Company- $675 in cash and gifts cards plus gift basket and apparel
—Third place: Margarita Bonilla, Walsh Vineyard Management—$400 in cash and gifts cards plus gift basket and apparel
—Fourth place: Maria Eusebio, Bayview Vineyard Management—$225 in cash and gifts cards plus gift basket and apparel
Men’s division winners:
—First place: Antonio Lopez Pacheco, Vinedresser Vineyard Management—$950 in cash and gifts cards plus a custom trophy belt buckle; gift basket and apparel
—Second place: Fernando Avina, Pine Ridge Vineyards- $675 in cash and gifts cards plus gift basket and apparel
—Third place: Gerardo Romero, Sutter Home Family Vineyards- $400 in cash and gifts cards plus gift basket and apparel
—Fourth place: Herube Avila, Beckstoffer Vineyards—$225 in cash and gifts cards plus gift basket and apparel
Support for this event was provided by sponsors Nemerever Vineyards, Silicon Valley Bank, Central Valley, and PYGAR USA Inc/FELCO.