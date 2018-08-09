The 2018 harvest will mark 50 years of winemaking for ZD Wines in Napa, which was founded in 1969 by Norman and Rosa Lee deLeuze.
Today, the second and third generations of the deLeuze family carry on the family legacy, producing wines from their certified organic vineyards in Rutherford and Carneros, as well as organic vineyards in Napa, Santa Barbara, Monterey and Sonoma.
“Our parents, Norman and Rosa Lee deLeuze, were dedicated to producing the highest quality wines and strived to raise the bar of excellence across the board,” said their son, Brett deLeuze, president of ZD Wines. “As we head into our 50th harvest, we are honored to carry on their vision and winemaking traditions.”
ZD Wines is known for three core varietals: Chardonnay, Pinot Noir and Cabernet Sauvignon. They also produce two small production whimsical wines, named “Rosa Lee,” and this fall they will release their first sparkling wine to commemorate their 50-year anniversary.
This fall, ZD will also release their 20th bottling of Abacus, ZD’s innovative solera style wine that is a blend of every vintage of their Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon dating to 1992.
The deLeuze family is ecologically sensitive to their operations, promoting biodiversity in their certified organic vineyards and combining new technology with time-honored farming methods.
The winery and vineyards use solar energy, bio fuels, composting, cover cropping, recycling, water conservation, electric vehicles. ZD Wines is certified by CCOF, Fish Friendly Farming, Napa Green Winery, and California Certified Sustainable Winegrowing.
“Our father believed that great wines are made from healthy vines grown in rich, living soils,” said Robert deLeuze, CEO of ZD Wines. “We are dedicated to taking care of our planet and our community. It’s at the core of who we are as a family and who we are as a business.”
The deLeuze family is also dedicated to giving back. Their annual fundraising events include Crush Challenge and ZD’s Summer Wine Celebration. A strong emphasis is placed on the Napa Valley Boys & Girls Club Teen Center as the beneficiary of these events, as well as The deLeuze Family Charitable Foundation that benefits research to find a non-toxic cure for lymphoma (Norman deLeuze succumbed to this disease in 2007). Each week, the deLeuze family and ZD team deliver healthful snacks to the Napa Valley Boys & Girls Club Teen Center. The deLeuze family also provides an annual $500 grant to each employee to gift to local charities of their choosing, and each year they participate in charity events around the country.
To mark their 50th anniversary, ZD Wines is hosting two Napa Valley events on Saturday, Sept. 8. The first event is a wine tasting and harvest lunch hosted at ZD’s Rutherford estate winery. That event will be followed that evening with the ZD’s 50th Anniversary Bash at CIA at Copia in Napa where ZD will host a silent auction for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Napa.
More information can be found at ZDWines.com.