WineaPAWlooza -- in place

WineaPAWlooza, the annual benefit for Jameson Animal Rescue Ranch, is July 25 — with changes this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. But organizers promise “the night will still be filled with fun and surprises.”
Beginning at 5 p.m. it will proceed with a virtual, live broadcast from Meadowood resort, produced by Jason and Christina Wise, of SOMM TV with Fritz Hatton and Vanessa Conlin as the masters of ceremonies, along with David and Monica Stevens, founders of Jameson, a sanctuary for animals in Napa Valley.
Viewers can tune in to enjoy the legendary pet parade, and other red carpet moments as participants cast virtual bids on an auction of “10 knock your socks off lots.”
Andy and Betty Beckstoffer are the honorary chairpersons for WineaPAWlooza 2020.
The money raised from this spirited event goes to operating costs and supply the critical funds necessary for Jameson’s programs to improve the state of animal welfare, respond to disasters and save animal lives. Because of WineaPAWlooza, in the past five years, Jameson has been able to help 15,000 animals and their humans in the Napa Valley and beyond.
Ticket prices and levels include a range of packages. To purchase tickets, visit jamesonanimalrescueranch.ejoinme.org/PAWloozainplace
— Complimentary community access- $0; Admission ticket includes: Access to online bidding
— Level 1- ‘PAWLOOZA IN PLACE- $250
Admission ticket includes: Hoopla Package of two souvenir T-shirts, one bottle of rare Napa Valley wine from vintner partners; access to online bidding and post-event special offers from vintner partners.
— Level 2 -’PAWLOOZA IN PLACE—$500
Admission ticket includes Hoopla Package with two souvenir T-shirts, and two tickets to Instant Cellar Raffle; three bottles of rare Napa Valley wine from vintner partners; a $50 gift certificate to a Napa Valley restaurant; cheese from Miyoko’s Creamery, access to online bidding and post-event special offers
— Level 3 -’PAWLOOZA IN PLACE—$1,000
Admission ticket includes: Hoopla Package of two souvenir T-shirts, and four tickets to Instant Cellar Raffle, five bottles of rare Napa Valley wine, two $50 gift certificates to Napa Valley restaurants, cheese from Miyoko’s Creamery, access to online bidding and post-event special offers.
Level 4 -’PAWLOOZA IN PLACE—$5,000
Admission ticket includes Hoopla Package of two souvenir T-shirts, and six tickets to Instant Cellar Raffle, six bottles of “the most sought after, and hard-to-acquire wine from our vintner partners, four $50 gift certificates to a Napa Valley restaurant, cheese from Miyoko’s Creamery, access to online bidding and post-event special offers.
A portion of all tickets sales will be used to help hospitality workers feed and care for their pets during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Live lot highlights
A sample of the lots for Pawlooza in Place include:
— The Starting Five: Five NBA starting players, including Josh Hart, JJ Reddick and Larry Nance, Jr., will host three couples for a wine country experience, including transportation and accommodations. Tim Mondavi and his daughter, Carissa, will welcome all to a five-course dinner and wine extravaganza at Continuum, featuring wines selected by the players.
— From the Founder’s Cellar—Screaming Eagle! 3L Vertical 1995, 1996, 1997 (100 Points, Robert Parker) direct from Screaming Eagle Founder Jean Phillips’ cellar.
— Schrader Cellars 100-Point Robert Parker Vertical: 2006, 2007, 2008, 2012, 2013, 2016
— Robert Parker 100-point vertical of six vintages of Schrader Cellars Old Sparky Cabernet in magnum, all signed by Winemaker Thomas Rivers Brown. From the cellars of Carol Schrader, The Riverain Wine Principals and Thomas Rivers Brown.
— Pure Magic: Winemaker Helen Keplinger will craft one barrel of Beckstoffer Georges III Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon custom made for the successful bidder. The lot includes 25 cases of Beckstoffer Vineyards wine, as well as lunch Keplinger.
— Beckstoffer Bonanza: Magnificent magnums direct from vintners cellars — 16Jeroboams (3 liters) from Beckstoffer vineyards were donated by Alejandro Bulgheroni, Alpha Omega, Arrow & Branch, Boich Cellars, Carte Blanche, Carter Cellars, Fait Main, Karl Lawrence, KATA, KERR, Macauley, Morlet, Myriad, Purlieu, TOR and Vice Versa.
“Not only will this year’s event help ensure our programs thrive as we continue to effect real change in the space of animal welfare throughout the Bay Area, but Jameson will pay it forward thru the proceeds of ticket sales to support our great valley, amazing vintners and the restaurant industry, all of which have been negatively affected by the closing of Napa Valley due to the pandemic,” said Monica Stevens, Jameson cofounder and president.
