With Bronx Zoo tiger catching coronavirus, should pet owners be concerned about COVID-19? Health experts weigh in

He added, "that means maintaining social distancing, no touching, petting, cuddling, or hugging."

Dr. Karen Terio, the chief of the Zoological Pathology Program at the University of Illinois veterinary college, where tests for the Bronx Tiger were done, said she and other scientists are now looking at what other types of animals are susceptible to the virus.

"We're trying to understand how this virus might be spread or transmitted between different animal species. ... and how it might be spread between humans and animals," she said.

It's possible wild cats might be more susceptible to COVID-19 than domestic cats, as other viruses can hit wild cats hard, but not affect domestic cats as much, according to the University of Illinois. But it's not yet known what differences there might be in the effect of COVID-10 on house cats and wild cats.

"To date, a large number of humans have been infected by the virus and become sick and many people have pet cats," Terio said. "The fact that the first confirmed case in an animal in the United States is from a tiger suggests that even among cat species there may be differences in susceptibility to the virus."

Barton Behravesh said the CDC is not recommending routine pet testing.