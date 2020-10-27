With COVID cases rising, Napa County sees danger of slipping from orange to red

The county's latest round of statistics with a seven-day lag released by the state on Tuesday is that of a red-tier county. But that doesn’t mean Napa County automatically falls back to red.

This trend would have to continue for a second consecutive week. If that happens, the state would look for signs of improvement over the past 10 days. Only then would it determine if the county remains in orange or falls back to red.

So for now, Napa County remains an orange tier county, but with troubling signs.

Relucio said the recent spike in COVID-19 cases seems to be due to gatherings. There is also household spread. She did not blame the spike on schools or congregate care facilities.

For example, Relucio talked of family case clusters. That’s not necessarily people getting together to party. Several family members might rotate caring for another family member who needs assistance, she said.

“We’re really trying to dig down in the data and see if there are any targeted interventions we can do to reduce transmission … unless we can find a pattern, it's going to be hard to do that,” Relucio said.