With little or no safety net, jazz musicians watch their gigs disappear as coronavirus spreads

Never has jazz enjoyed anything close to the institutional support and philanthropy lavished on classical music in America, though Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York and SFJAZZ in San Francisco have been bucking the long-standing trend.

The disparities in funding between classical and jazz reflect the differences in lifestyle between musicians working in each arena.

"Basically, society has decided that classical is worthy of civic and cultural support," said Brown, who points out that "there are a lot of sociological reasons, you can say racial reasons. We get it, the history of America. Jazz is historically African-American music.

"America, I feel, doesn't quite know how to value its own history, like Europe does. Europe is always looking to its past. The United States is always looking to its future – the latest pop music, the latest trend. It doesn't know how to celebrate itself."

Not that Brown and Van Nuis believe that anyone owes them a living. They made the choice to pursue what was a tough life long before the current crisis and acknowledge that it's up to them to figure out how to make it work.