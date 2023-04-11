Two local impressionist artists opened an art gallery together in Calistoga last week. Collings & Legere Art Gallery, 1217 Washington St. in Calistoga, is owned and operated by Marta Collings and Therese Legere.

Collings’ “Cabernet Vista,” a large oil painting of a vineyard aglow in warm autumn colors can be seen from the street outside, enticing visitors to step inside to view the work of Collings and Legere, which showcase the splendor of nature through original oils, limited editions, giclees, fine art prints, fabric art and more.

A portion of the gallery will be set up as an art studio so that the two artists can paint while managing the gallery. Collings & Legere Art Gallery is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Monday.

During an interview, the two artists talked about art, hopes for their gallery, raising children and life in general.

Though the basis for the Collings and Legere joining forces to become gallery owners is their passion for art and their high regard for each other’s work, they are keenly mindful of the inequities between the sexes in the art world. And they want to do something about it.

“Women earn 70 percent of bachelor of fine arts and 65 to 75 percent of master of fine arts degrees in the United States though only 46 percent of working artists across all arts disciplines are women,” Legere said, referring to statistics supplied by the National Museum of Women in the Arts.

“Only 14 percent of living artists represented by galleries in the U.S. are women,” she continued. “Women artists still only account for eight percent of the art market.”

In their own way Collings and Legere are helping to correct the imbalance between men and women in art.

Collings, who has lived in Napa for more than three decades is a long-time member of the local art community. She grew up in Southern California where she loved riding her bike to the beach. Later, when her family moved to Northern California, she said she became an “introvert delving into art.”

Collings majored in art at San Jose State University and Chico State University. Her formal education taught her the fundamentals in color, light, technique, and composition but the honing of her skills she credits to working with “many talented artists in Napa Valley.”

For years Collings put painting on “the backburner” as her time was filled with raising two children and working as a travel agent but, as her children grew older and her husband’s business prospered, she began to paint again.

“At that point I was able to move on to pursue my love of painting full time,” Collings said. “Painting is meditation. Being outdoors or in my studio creating art is my passion.”

Collings work has been represented by North Bay Gallery, Jessel Gallery, Art Gallery Napa Valley and The Perfect Piece Gallery and Gifts.

In the early 2000s Collings co-owned the Blue Heron Gallery at Vintage 1870 with Betty Jo March.

“Betty Joe has lived in the valley most of her life and is a well-known water watercolorist and oil painter, Collings said. “She is in her 90s now…we still keep in touch.”

“I have an immense love of the Napa Valley and the beauty it provides,” Collings said. “My children were raised here. Also, the friendships I have developed here are irreplaceable.”

“I hope that my art conveys the love that I have of our surroundings and gives the viewer the same feeling I try to convey of the ever-changing valley moments in time through my paintings,” she continued.

Collings will never forget seeing Legere’s work for the first time. “I thought, wow, who is this? I haven’t seen her work before. It is amazing. I thought, she’s my competition,” Collings said, laughing.

“Me too, I felt the same way when I saw Marta’s art," Legere responded with good natured laughter. "Our work was next to each other’s in the First Street Gallery,”

Legere’s impressionistic paintings stand out with a style all their own.

“I wanted to get to know Therese. It was a competitive thing but at the same time there’s mutual respect,” Collings said. “I’ve got somebody that I feel is at my level that I can talk to about this (art), so we have a connection that way.”

Legere, who has extensive experience as an artist, is an East Coast transplant now living in Calistoga.

“I moved here two and a half years ago because my husband was tired of shoveling snow and we had grown children in the area,” Legere said. “We flew over during the Glass Fire. We couldn’t go into Calistoga because it was closed off.”

Legere and her husband Norman live near the gallery, “just a 15-minute brisk walk away.”

She has been warmly embraced by the local art community and she now feels at home here but admits that there were times when she questioned leaving the East Coast to encounter fire worries and being a newcomer during a pandemic.

The two artists finally met at Jessel Gallery and became friends while doing Art Association Napa Valley’s Open Studios together.

“I was telling a lot of people that my dream was to open an art gallery in Calistoga because I felt it was a good place,” said Legere. “It has lots of tourists and is a vibrant town.

Collings concurred and the two began making plans. When they found an available space near abundant parking, they eagerly took it.

“We’re taking turns manning the gallery so that each of us has time to do our own painting and other things,” Legere said. “Marta has her art supplies here and she’ll be setting up in the gallery for painting. I’ll be painting here, too. Our studio will be by the front corner near the window.”

“We have a lot of similar subject matter in our paintings because we’re attracted to the beauty of Northern California,” said Collings. “The landscape is so diverse, and we both love color.”

Though their subject matter is alike, they each have a unique style that local art lovers are beginning to recognize (even without looking seeing a signature on a painting).

Legere’s work is characterized by the signature style she developed called “Defined Impressionism” that results in a stained-glass effect. She creates this by using bold colorful brushstrokes and defining certain shapes and forms to create a vibrant and energetic piece using an interplay of the light, vibration of form and movement in nature.

Collings prefers a “wet on wet loose impressionist style.” She used to work with watercolors and oils but these days she prefers oils because oils allow “you to keep working on them but with watercolors you can’t change it.”

Collings works quickly with large brushes and palette knives and tries not to obsess with detail. Recently, she is working mostly with palette knives.

“I rarely use a brush now,” Collings said. “I use a pallet knife 95 percent of the time and if I want a soft edge for a painting, I use a brush for that.”

“I try to convey the feeling of the warm sunlight, the blowing wind, or the smell of flowers and foliage,” Collings said. “My paintings are a moment in time, I want the viewer to be in the moment and appreciate the love of the landscape that I have embraced.”

“With me it is a passion, Collings said. “If something doesn’t turn out right, I keep working on it until it is right. I refuse to allow anyone to see my work unless I’m completely happy with it.”

Legere is a multimedia artist who was born in Canada. She has spent her life painting, drawing, sewing, weaving, and dancing.

Legere studied Fine Arts at the College St. Laurent in Montreal. Under the guidance of Jean Lefebure, a student and artist of the Automatiste movement in Montreal, she was strongly influenced by his classical approach to color chemistry, drawing and oil and acrylic painting.

In addition, Legere studied with Lucien Desmarais, a distinctive contemporary master weaver in Quebec. She also apprenticed with weavers in France where she learned how to produce fine fabrics made of silk, linen, cotton, and hand-spun mohair.

Legere received a couture certificate to create professional garments from her fine hand-woven fabrics, and her garments were juried into galleries and major shows in Montreal, Ottawa, and Sherbrooke. She created the outfit worn by jazz master Yusef Lateef at the 1988 Grammy Awards ceremony.

In Scotland she wove “beautiful” panels and garments and taught weaving workshops. For the European Humanity Gathering she directed and produced a 20-meter woven banner that symbolized the diversity and unity of all European countries. At the end of the week, the long banner was cut into smaller banners and given to each European country.

Legere was the business manager of the Fiber Art Center in Amherst, Massachusetts for seven years. Legere has included her fine woven work such as scarves in the new gallery.

Over the years Legere has developed colorful impressionist oil paintings, intuitive abstract art, and created an angel series.

“I work in spurts. I work intensely for two months and then I catch my breath,” Legere said. “There were two times that I produced over 100 pieces a year in varying sizes, media and techniques”

Legere has exhibited in many solo and group exhibitions in the Pioneer Valley of Massachusetts.

Since her move to Calistoga, Legere’s work has been in many solo and groups exhibitions throughout Napa Valley and Sonoma.

Legere’s work is represented at the Napa Valley Art Gallery, Jessel Gallery, Oli Gallery, and Riverfront Gallery in Petaluma.

“I’m inspired by the enchanting Napa Valley of California,” Legere said. “I’m documenting the colors, textures and light of the local vineyards and mountains and ocean in my paintings.”

“My kids are grown,” Legere said. “This is my time, and the art community here has been so welcoming to me. People brought us flowers for the opening of our gallery.”

“When I was business manager of the Fiber Art Center in Amherst, I noticed that customers were always so happy to come see art. The gift of art brings out joy and inspiration,” said Legere. “It is a business where people are happy to be there.”

Collings and Legere both have prior experience in managing art galleries and they are looking forward to meeting the people who will be visiting theirs.

For more information go to ArtInNapa.com