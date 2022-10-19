World Affairs Council Napa Valley hosts Worldreader founder

World Affairs Napa Valley will present its next event on Thursday, Oct. 27, featuring David Risher, a Napa Valley resident with goal for global literacy.

With a degree from Princeton and a Harvard MBA, Risher built the first database tools for Microsoft before joining Amazon. Reporting to Jeff Bezos, he helped build a book-selling business into an international retail giant and supply chain innovator.

Traveling the world, Risher saw literacy as a basic requirement to escape poverty and subsistence living.

After leaving Amazon, he decided to apply Amazon-like global distribution to the problem, creating an innovative program that delivers reaching technology to millions of hand-held devices found in the developing world.

Today, his nonprofit, Worldreader, has grown from e-books at a single school in Ghana to developing literacy tools for more than 20 million readers in 100 countries, breaking the chains of poverty.

This is the second event for the new chapter of World Affairs. In September its inaugural program hosted Heidi Kuhn, founder of Roots of Peace.

The Oct. 27 event is 6 to 8 p.m. at the Yountville Community Center, 6516 Washington St. The cost is $40 to attend.