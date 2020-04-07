Yes, hand sanitizer and toilet paper are COVID-19 quarantine essentials. So, apparently, are jigsaw puzzles, bread machines and paint.

Even consumers who aren't ready to take on baking bread from scratch prepared for more time in the kitchen.

Sales of breadmakers and electric skillets were up 195% and 138% during the week that ended March 14 compared with the same week the prior year, according to data from market research firm The NPD Group. Consumers also bought more appliances for making sandwiches, pasta, waffles and juice. Water filtration device and vacuum sealer sales were up 256% and 113%, respectively too.

That week was "the wake-up call," said Joe Derochowski, home industry adviser at The NPD Group. "We were making sure, in that phase, 'Do I have the essentials for my quarantine?' "

For some consumers, those essentials included puzzles and games.

Rick Derr, owner of Learning Express Toys in Lake Zurich, Ill., estimates a little more than half of the customers calling his store to make a purchase want puzzles. He's been sold out of 1,000-piece or larger sets for the past four days, though more are on the way.

"We don't normally sell many big sets this time of year except to big aficionados," he said.