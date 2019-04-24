(June 28, PG-13)
Starring: Himesh Patel, Lily James, Ed Sheeran, Kate McKinnon.
The new rom-com from Danny Boyle ("T2 Trainspotting") looks - and sounds - like nothing else you'll see this summer: A struggling singer-songwriter and Beatles fan named Jack (Patel) wakes up after a global blackout to discover that he's living in a world in which no one has ever heard of the Fab Four, except him. This puts Jack in demand as a creative genius, while driving a wedge between him and his childhood friend (James), the only person who has always believed in him.
With a screenplay by the writer-director of "Love Actually," "Yesterday" could be the charmer that fans of old-fashioned love stories have been waiting for.