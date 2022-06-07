On Thursday, June 2, 2022, Yolanda Vasquez loving wife, caring mother, loyal daughter, true friend and devoted Christian who inspired all who knew her passed away peacefully with her loving husband by her side.

Yolanda was born April 20, 1963 to Encarnacion and Lupe Mendez in St Helena. She was welcomed by three older siblings, Ruben, Rick and Irene. Yolanda graduated from St Helena High School in 1982 and also received her degree in Cosmetology the same year. Soon after she began attending New Life Tabernacle church in Napa where she met Frank Vasquez. They fell in love and married August 1, 1987. The couple made their home in Stockton for a time then moved back to Napa. They purchased a home in American Canyon where they raised their four children, Stephanie, Marissa, Serena, and Andrew, and made the Family Worship Center their home church.

Yolanda loved to garden and made an oasis of the patio and backyard areas of the family home. Yolanda also loved to create beautiful wreaths that she would give as gifts as well as sell as a hobby. She loved her little chihuahua who her children named Chihiro. She was a woman of great faith and set an amazing example for her children and all who knew her. She encouraged others through the scriptures, always saw the good in others, and was always focused on her Saviour Jesus Christ.

Funeral Service will be 11:00 am Friday, June 6, at New Life Napa, 2625 First St., where Rev. Lawrence Exum will officiate. Committal will follow in Tulocay Cemetery. Visitation is 6-8 pm Thursday at Treadway & Wigger Funeral Chapel, 2383 Napa-Vallejo Highway in Napa.

Memorials may be made to the Family Worship Center, 109 Klamath Ct., American Canyon, California 94503