Following on the good news that Yosemite National Park can return to using announce the park’s historic place names, they will also be restoring the original names to their signature fall and winter food and wine events.
It’s the Ahwahnee Hotel, again, instead of the Majestic Yosemite Hotel. Curry Village is back after briefly being renamed Half Dome Village) as is the Wawona Hotel (instead of the Big Trees Lodge).
The temporary name changes were necessary as the National Park Service fought off an attempt by Delaware North Companies Inc., which had operated the park’s concessions from 1993-2015, but lost a contract renewal bid to Aramack, which now runs the park’s restaurants, hotels, and shops.
Delaware North wanted to be paid more than $50 million to allow Aramark to continue using the names that had been part of the Yosemite story long before 1993.
Iin July a settlement was reached under which the U.S. government paid $3.84 million to Delaware North, and Aramark paid $8.16 million, according to the Los Angeles Times.
In addition, some of the annual culinary events have also changed back to “Chef’s Holidays” (instead of Taste of Yosemite) and “Vintners’ Holidays” (instead of Grand Grape Celebration).
Vintners’ Holidays
Vintners’ Holidays take place Nov. 3-Dec. 6. The eight sessions include a “Meet the Vintners Reception, ” wine-tasting seminars, and a five-course dinner with wine pairings at The Ahwahnee.
This year’s vintners line-up is:
Nov. 3-6: Domaine Carneros, Silver Oak Cellars, Twomey Cellars and Halleck Vineyard
Nov. 6-8: Corison Winery, Ceja Vineyards and Merry Edwards Winery
Nov. 10-13: Ambassador Wines of Washington, L. Foppiano Wine, Joseph Phelps Vineyards and Benziger Family Winery
Nov. 17-20: Cain Vineyard & Winery, Peay Vineyards and Mount Eden Vineyards
Nov. 20-22: Rombauer Vineyard, Tres Sabores, Dirty & Rowdy and Calder Wine
Dec. 2-4: Robert Mondavi Winery, Dutton Goldfield, Senses Wines and Valdez Family Winery
Dec. 4-6: Tablas Creek Vineyard, Benova Winery, Blackbird Vineyards and Ryme Cellars
Dinner-only tickets are $215 per person. The Vintner’s Holiday lodging package begins at $403 a night, double occupancy. For more information, visit www.travelyosemite.com or call 888.413.8869.
Chefs’ Holidays
Chefs, cooking demonstrations and gala dinners are part of the food extravaganza Jan. 12-31, 2020 at the Ahwanee.
Each session includes chef-led cooking demonstrations, menu tastings showcasing featured restaurants’ specialties and a five-course gala dinner prepared by each session’s headlining chef.
Dinner-only tickets are $215 per person and the price includes admission to the gala dinner, access to cooking demonstrations and the welcome reception. Chefs’ Holidays lodging package begin at $383 per night (double occupancy.)
Bracebridge Dinners
Apparently even Delaware North did not try to dispute ownership of the name of one of Yosemite’s most enduring traditions, the yuletide Bracebridge dinners.
The first Bracebridge dinner took place in 1927, the year the Ahwahnee Hotel was completed.
Yosemite Park and Curry Company President Donald Tresidder wanted to create a holiday celebration in the new hotel’s dining room. Ansel Adams, whose photographs of Yosemite are enduring classics, became director an event that transformed the dining room into a hall of old England, the seat of the fictitious Squire of Bracebridge, who invites guests to join his Christmas feast, presided over by the Lord of Misrule.
The squire is only one of the 100-odd characters in medieval costume, who fill the hall and entertain guests with stories and music as a seven-course feast is served. Servants, family members, minstrels and a touchy French chef are part of the cast.
The Bracebridge dinner became so popular that a lottery was established to sell tickets. Then the hotel decided to expand the performances to give more guests a chance to experience the memorable event.
Many of the original decorations are still used in in the dining room, which has 50-beamed ceilings and expansive windows looking out at the mountain views.
This year, the Bracebridge dinners will be offered on Dec. 11-21. Dinner tickets are $320 a person; a Bracebridge lodging package starts at $594 a night
For more information and tickets, visit travelyosemite.com or call 888-413-8869.